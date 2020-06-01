Debian: Sparky, TeX Live and Development Reports
Sparky news 2020/06
The 6th monthly report of 2020 of the Sparky project:
• Linux kernel updated up to version 5.7.6 & 5.8-rc3
• added to repos: Popcorn-Time, eDEX-UI, Visual Studio Code, VSCodium, Bitcoin-Qt, Litecoin-Qt
• Sparky 2020.06 of the rolling line released
• a point release of the stable line is on the way, stay tuned
TeX Live Debian update 20200629
More than a month has passed since the last update of TeX Live packages in Debian, so here is a new checkout!
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in June 2020
As part of my duties of being on the board of directors of the Open Source Initiative and Software in the Public Interest I attended their respective monthly meetings and participated in various licensing and other discussions occurring on the internet, as well as the usual internal discussions regarding logistics and policy etc.
[...]
One of the original promises of open source software is that distributed peer review and transparency of process results in enhanced end-user security. However, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free and open source software for malicious flaws, almost all software today is distributed as pre-compiled binaries. This allows nefarious third-parties to compromise systems by injecting malicious code into ostensibly secure software during the various compilation and distribution processes.
The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.
[...]
This month I have worked 18 hours on Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and 5¼ hours on its sister Extended LTS project.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities June 2020
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
[...]
The ifenslave and apt-listchanges work was sponsored by my employer. All other work was done on a volunteer basis.
