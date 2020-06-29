Programming Leftovers
The Future of Linux DApps – Cartesi Launches ‘Descartes’ SDK Documentation Portal
The Descartes SDK makes it possible for developers to build computationally intensive DApps with all software tools available for a full Linux operating system. DApps preserve full decentralization and the security guarantees of Ethereum.
Developers and software enthusiasts can access the Documentation Portal immediately through Cartesi’s redesigned website. The portal provides tutorials and the information developers need to get started at coding for Cartesi.
AMD/ROCm "AOMP" Compiler Enables OpenMP 5.0 By Default, Preps For More Upstreaming
AOMP 11.6-2 is out this evening as the final Radeon Open Compute update for H1'2020. This is AMD's LLVM Clang downstream focused on providing OpenMP offloading to Radeon GPUs.
AOMP is ROCm's OpenMP focused compiler based on Clang that launched with ROCm 3.0 at the tail end of last year. Since then AOMP releases have come fairly frequently and AMD has been working to upstream the code where possible/relevant into upstream LLVM/Clang.
Some updates: CapTP in progress, Datashards, chiptune experiments, etc
Hello... just figured I'd give a fairly brief update. Since I wrote my last post I've been working hard towards the distributed programming stuff in Goblins.
In general, this involves implementing a protocol called CapTP, which is fairly obscure... the idea is generally to apply the same "object capability security" concept that Goblins already follows but on a networked protocol level. Probably the most prominent other implementation of CapTP right now is being done by the Agoric folks, captp.js. I've been in communication with them... could we achieve interoperability between our implementations? It could be cool, but it's too early to tell. Anyway it's one of those technical areas that's so obscure that I decided to document my progress on the cap-talk mailing list, but that's becoming the length of a small novel... so I guess, beware before you try to read that whole thing. I'm far enough along where the main things work, but not quite everything (CapTP supports such wild things as distributed garbage collection...!!!!)
Anyway, in general I don't think that people get too excited by hearing "backend progress is happening"; I believe that implementing CapTP is even more important than standardizing ActivityPub was in the long run of my life work, but I also am well aware that in general people (including myself!) understand best by seeing an interesting demonstration. So, I do plan another networked demo, akin to the time-travel Terminal Phase demo, but I'm not sure just how fancy it will be (yet). I think I'll have more things to show on that front in 1-2 months.
Top 5 programming languages for systems admins to learn
You may be asking yourself, why write an article about something you don't like? There's a simple answer for that, too. It makes the systems admin portion of my job responsibilities significantly easier. That's the main reason I work so hard at figuring it out, making sense of it, taking courses, and ultimately putting it to good use. There aren't enough hours in the day to give everything that personal touch or to repeat the same task over and over across tens of thousands of clients, servers, and mobile devices on- and off-site.
As a hands-on IT professional, I can be found working on many jobs at once, attending meetings, and providing support to colleagues at any given time. So, that's why learning at least one programming language is so important: The flexibility of automating tasks (particularly the repetitive ones) frees up time that is better spent addressing matters that require the personal touch.
Thinking and Question of The Proposal for Perl 7 - day1
First of all, I am wondering about this assumption.
This is because there are very few incompatible API changes in Perl's history (Perl 1, 2, 3, 4, 5).
If the Python developers are thinking this way, it makes sense.
Has Perl ever thought of this in history?
Perhaps Perl has kept the maximum backward compatibility even in the major version upgrade?
I plan to release SPVM 1.0 at the end of July.
This Week in Rust 345
KDE and GNOME: Plasma 5.19 in Groovy Gorilla, GSoC and Fractal
Debian: Sparky, TeX Live and Development Reports
Python Programming
Introducing dns-tor-proxy, a new way to do all of your DNS calls over Tor
dns-tor-proxy is a small DNS server which you can run in your local system along with the Tor process. It will use the SOCKS5 proxy provided from Tor, and route all of your DNS queries over encrypted connections via Tor. By default the tool will use 1.1.1.1 (from Cloudflare) as the upstream server, but as the network calls will happen over Tor, this will provide you better privacy than using directly. In this first release I am only providing source packages, maybe in future I will add binaries so that people can download and use them directly.
