Tor Browser Releases
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0a2
Tor Browser 10.0a2 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
-
New Release: Tor Browser 9.5.1
Tor Browser 9.5.1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release updates Firefox to 68.10.0esr and NoScript to 11.0.32.
-
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Manage your Personal Collections – Week 36
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. If you’re like me, you’ll have a few collections. Books, movies, coins, whatever takes your interest. Keeping track of that collection can be time-consuming, but it’s important to any serious collector. I was therefore keen to test a few open source collection managers on the RPI4. I’ve tested Tellico, GCStar, and Alexandria (the latter not to be confused with Alexandra, a separate project).
Borderlining with GIMP
On your computer, with GIMP you can emphasize pictures in colorful ways. You can make red rectangle or ellipse to focus your readers to a point in a picture. Of course you can use blue, green, orange, and other colors too. It is easy to do once you know how. I present you here a new video again followed by short explanations, an example, and exercises. Lastly, don't forget that this tutorial is a part of GIMP Guide for Author. Happy editing!
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi Cluster, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged
