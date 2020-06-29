Borderlining with GIMP
On your computer, with GIMP you can emphasize pictures in colorful ways. You can make red rectangle or ellipse to focus your readers to a point in a picture. Of course you can use blue, green, orange, and other colors too. It is easy to do once you know how. I present you here a new video again followed by short explanations, an example, and exercises. Lastly, don't forget that this tutorial is a part of GIMP Guide for Author. Happy editing!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 357 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Manage your Personal Collections – Week 36
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. If you’re like me, you’ll have a few collections. Books, movies, coins, whatever takes your interest. Keeping track of that collection can be time-consuming, but it’s important to any serious collector. I was therefore keen to test a few open source collection managers on the RPI4. I’ve tested Tellico, GCStar, and Alexandria (the latter not to be confused with Alexandra, a separate project).
Borderlining with GIMP
On your computer, with GIMP you can emphasize pictures in colorful ways. You can make red rectangle or ellipse to focus your readers to a point in a picture. Of course you can use blue, green, orange, and other colors too. It is easy to do once you know how. I present you here a new video again followed by short explanations, an example, and exercises. Lastly, don't forget that this tutorial is a part of GIMP Guide for Author. Happy editing!
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi Cluster, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago
20 hours 50 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 40 min ago
1 day 1 min ago