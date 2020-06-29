Android Leftovers
Handheld Announces Major Upgrades to its Popular NAUTIZ X2 All-in-one Android Rugged Computer
Samsung, Sony and Huawei should be worried by this very cheap Android phone from Oppo
Android users urged to delete 25 apps that can steal your Facebook password
Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 24,999
Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android 9 and HDR Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 20,999
Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 is finally available for the Xiaomi Mi A1 and other handsets
Xiaomi Redmi 7A reportedly starts receiving Android 10 update
Download: Realme X50 Pro gets its first Android 11 Beta 1 build with Realme UI
PUBG Mobile India ban: Android, iOS game isn't one of India's 59 banned apps
New iOS 14 Features Apple 'Borrowed' From Android and Google
PSA: All Apps Can Read Your iPhone and Android Clipboard
Apple vs. Android: the meaningless war fuelling the fanboy fallacy
Battery Case for Android, Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|Emtec, KiwiBird, ZeroLemon
HONOR 9X Pro Receives It First Android Security Patch Update
How to manage app permissions on Android
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Manage your Personal Collections – Week 36
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. If you’re like me, you’ll have a few collections. Books, movies, coins, whatever takes your interest. Keeping track of that collection can be time-consuming, but it’s important to any serious collector. I was therefore keen to test a few open source collection managers on the RPI4. I’ve tested Tellico, GCStar, and Alexandria (the latter not to be confused with Alexandra, a separate project).
Borderlining with GIMP
On your computer, with GIMP you can emphasize pictures in colorful ways. You can make red rectangle or ellipse to focus your readers to a point in a picture. Of course you can use blue, green, orange, and other colors too. It is easy to do once you know how. I present you here a new video again followed by short explanations, an example, and exercises. Lastly, don't forget that this tutorial is a part of GIMP Guide for Author. Happy editing!
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi Cluster, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged
