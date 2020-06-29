A work environment that encourages the collaborative utilization of everyone's combined skillset, one in which contributors are intrinsically motivated to do their best work, is something I would wish for everyone. That's why, over the past year especially, I've been cultivating an open organizational culture on my team and across my organization, Axians. Openness is the future, and it begins with individuals. In this article, I'll explain the mindset shifts I believe any individual leader must make in order to pave the way for an organizational culture of openness. [...] This means that in order to get the most out of new technologies, you need to have an open organizational culture in which employees contribute from a place of intrinsic motivation. The current generation of tech employees isn't drawn to organizations with a strong hierarchical culture. They're looking for open organizations that encourage and inspire them to excel every single day. They're looking for the kind of leadership that leaves ample room for individual input and ownership. A successful and future-proof organization demands an open culture and open leadership.