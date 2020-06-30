Android Leftovers
Chinese Android spyware targets minority Muslim group
FACE OFF Delete these 25 Android apps and change your Facebook password NOW – you may have been hacked
Top 5 Apps to Remove Chinese Apps on Android Phone
The 13 Best New Features of Android 11
Stable Android 10 update lands on the Indian version of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A; MIUI 12 not ready for primetime on the entry-level device though
Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 Getting Android 10 With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 2.1 receiving June security update without Android 10
Google starts testing smart compose in Gboard for Android
Handheld Upgrades NAUTIZ X2 All-In-One Android Rugged Computer
Best SNES Emulators for Android in 2020
Are Android phones better than iPhones?
Benchmarking The Performance Overhead To LKRG 0.8 For Better Security
Back in March I benchmarked the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) as a means of achieving additional security safeguards for a ~5% performance hit. With LKRG 0.8 having been released a few days ago, here is a fresh look at the LKRG performance compared to the stock kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. LKRG adds runtime integrity checking to the Linux kernel and other runtime detection of security exploits. LKRG 0.8 was released last week and the focus of our latest benchmarking. LKRG 0.8 adds new safeguards as well as support for newer kernel builds, experimental 32-bit ARM and Raspberry Pi support, new tunables, and other changes.
Android Leftovers
Zynq UltraScale+ SBC sells for $259, offers Baidu AI tools
MYIR’s $259 “FZ3 Card” SBC runs Linux with Baidu AI tools on a Zynq UltraScale+ via its MYC-CZU3EG module with 4GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC. Specs include mini-DP, GbE, 2x USB, PCIe, 2x 40-pin GPIO, and CSI and BT1120 cam links. MYIR has launched a 100 x 70mm, -40 to 85°C tolerant development board built around its MYC-CZU3EG module, which integrates Xilinx’s FPGA-equipped Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. The FZ3 Card, which is also referred to as the Deep Learning Accelerator Card, is available in an affordably priced $259 FZ3 Kit. Applications include AI cameras and computing devices, robotics, intelligent car, intelligent electronic scale, patrol UAV, and other intelligent embedded applications.
Stable Kernels: 5.7.7, 5.4.50, 4.19.131, 4.14.187, 4.9.229, and 4.4.229
