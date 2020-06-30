Language Selection

Benchmarking The Performance Overhead To LKRG 0.8 For Better Security

Back in March I benchmarked the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) as a means of achieving additional security safeguards for a ~5% performance hit. With LKRG 0.8 having been released a few days ago, here is a fresh look at the LKRG performance compared to the stock kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. LKRG adds runtime integrity checking to the Linux kernel and other runtime detection of security exploits. LKRG 0.8 was released last week and the focus of our latest benchmarking. LKRG 0.8 adds new safeguards as well as support for newer kernel builds, experimental 32-bit ARM and Raspberry Pi support, new tunables, and other changes. Read more

Zynq UltraScale+ SBC sells for $259, offers Baidu AI tools

MYIR’s $259 “FZ3 Card” SBC runs Linux with Baidu AI tools on a Zynq UltraScale+ via its MYC-CZU3EG module with 4GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC. Specs include mini-DP, GbE, 2x USB, PCIe, 2x 40-pin GPIO, and CSI and BT1120 cam links. MYIR has launched a 100 x 70mm, -40 to 85°C tolerant development board built around its MYC-CZU3EG module, which integrates Xilinx’s FPGA-equipped Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. The FZ3 Card, which is also referred to as the Deep Learning Accelerator Card, is available in an affordably priced $259 FZ3 Kit. Applications include AI cameras and computing devices, robotics, intelligent car, intelligent electronic scale, patrol UAV, and other intelligent embedded applications. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.7.7, 5.4.50, 4.19.131, 4.14.187, 4.9.229, and 4.4.229

  • Linux 5.7.7
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.7.7 kernel. All users of the 5.7 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.7.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.7.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.4.50
  • Linux 4.19.131
  • Linux 4.14.187
  • Linux 4.9.229
  • Linux 4.4.229

