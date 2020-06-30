today's howtos
-
How To Install Minecraft Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to Install FileZilla Client 3.48.1 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Install Nginx Web Server on Debian 9 Linux
-
How to Install GnuCash 4.0 in Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04
-
How to Create DNS Records in NameCheap
-
How to Install TeamViewer on RHEL 8
-
How to Replace All Occurrences of a Word in All Files in Linux Command Line
-
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana)
-
How to auto-lock your computer on a schedule (e.g. at bedtime)
-
How to create a Replicaset in Kubernetes
-
How to create a multiboot USB with Ventoy
-
How to create an on-the-fly flash drive with bootable Linux distributions
-
How to install Linux Mint 20
-
How to install custom Fonts in Debian
-
Linux configuration: Understanding *.d directories in /etc
-
Using a proxy with the http() destination of syslog-ng
-
Rebuilding the node-red snap in a device focused way with additional node-red modules
-
Set Up OpenStreetMap (OSM) Tile Server on Debian 10 Buster
-
Set Up Automatic Security Update (Unattended Upgrades) on Ubuntu
-
Customizing Bash
-
2 Simple Steps to Set up Passwordless SSH Login on Ubuntu
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 562 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Benchmarking The Performance Overhead To LKRG 0.8 For Better Security
Back in March I benchmarked the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) as a means of achieving additional security safeguards for a ~5% performance hit. With LKRG 0.8 having been released a few days ago, here is a fresh look at the LKRG performance compared to the stock kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. LKRG adds runtime integrity checking to the Linux kernel and other runtime detection of security exploits. LKRG 0.8 was released last week and the focus of our latest benchmarking. LKRG 0.8 adds new safeguards as well as support for newer kernel builds, experimental 32-bit ARM and Raspberry Pi support, new tunables, and other changes.
Android Leftovers
Zynq UltraScale+ SBC sells for $259, offers Baidu AI tools
MYIR’s $259 “FZ3 Card” SBC runs Linux with Baidu AI tools on a Zynq UltraScale+ via its MYC-CZU3EG module with 4GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC. Specs include mini-DP, GbE, 2x USB, PCIe, 2x 40-pin GPIO, and CSI and BT1120 cam links. MYIR has launched a 100 x 70mm, -40 to 85°C tolerant development board built around its MYC-CZU3EG module, which integrates Xilinx’s FPGA-equipped Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. The FZ3 Card, which is also referred to as the Deep Learning Accelerator Card, is available in an affordably priced $259 FZ3 Kit. Applications include AI cameras and computing devices, robotics, intelligent car, intelligent electronic scale, patrol UAV, and other intelligent embedded applications.
Stable Kernels: 5.7.7, 5.4.50, 4.19.131, 4.14.187, 4.9.229, and 4.4.229
Recent comments
4 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago