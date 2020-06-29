Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games for GNU/Linux and Upcoming Console Atari VCS Sets Date

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of July 2020 09:33:24 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Stadia exclusive Crayta is out, plus more Stadia Pro titles and UI updates

    Crayta, the promising looking multiplayer game creation tool is now available exclusively on Stadia and there's more Stadia news to cover today.

    [...]

    The big one is Crayta, which allows people to jump into games together online and also make their own. It comes ready with multiple games like Prop Hunt, Crayta Cooking (looks like Overcooked), Disaster Party where you need to just stay alive as long as possible and more.

  • Sandbox vehicle building adventure 'TerraTech' gets some fun new tech

    Although it already has tons of blocks to make crazy vehicles with, Payload Studios clearly aren't finished expanding TerraTech and this latest update looks fun.

    Mixing together a block-based vehicle building system, open-world environments and a full sandbox-style campaign where you go at your own pace, TerraTech can be a lot of fun if you enjoy getting lost in a big world. It's satisfying mix of scavenging, crafting, combat and exploration together make for a fun experience.

    You can build some truly insane stuff too and the latest set of blocks and missions are in with the Reticule Research update.

  • Open source OpenXR runtime 'Monado' expands with multi-application support

    Monado is the in-development OpenXR runtime for VR / AR on Linux and Collabora continue to make excellent progress on bringing it up to eventually support more platforms and features.

    Currently developed for Linux while they get as much feature and hardware support as possible, it's taken another big step recently. The team recently implemented OpenXR's XR_EXTX_overlay extension, which will now expose the multi-application capabilities of Monado which was recently merged into the project.

  • Now crowdfunding - Neko Ghost, Jump! blends 2D and 3D puzzle-platforming

    After a puzzle-platformer that's a little unique and challenging? Neko Ghost, Jump! blends together traditional 2D platforming and 3D modes to offer a fresh take.

    Mentioned very briefly here on GOL back in February, it's quite a sweet idea. You're able to switch between modes at any time during a level and you need to do so in order to complete the puzzles since some paths, obstacles and enemies might be hidden in one view.

    It's now crowdfunding on Kickstarter to get the monies needed to finish it, with a $15,000 base goal and it has until July 31 to hit it. The demo that was previously available was also expanded to include Ghost Blocks that you need to change into a special ghost form to interact with, 9 languages, new artwork and performance optimizations.

  • Linux-powered Atari VCS ships for backers in October, full release by end of year

    It seems the Atari VCS is not dead and will actually be seeing a launch this year, as Atari themselves have now confirmed.

    After a successful crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo that raised over three million dollars they've seen repeated delays, a lawsuit or two and plenty of ridicule from other publications. Still, they kept at it, giving out updates on their Medium blog about the ongoing production and optimization process.

    Back in April they claimed mass production had started, although when you saw the actual post details it was only 500 units total. Not exactly mass production but okay, whatever. Last month in June they mentioned they had 96 actually be delivered to them, although 500 were in fact produced with "more than 10,000 VCS units this summer" to be ready.

  • Atari VCS is going directly head-to-head with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this Christmas

    Atari have announced that their long in-development PC/console hybrid is going to be arriving with their crowdfunding backers this October before going on general sale in time for Christmas.

    The Atari VCS looks lovely, but it certainly is going to be a hard sell to the wider public - we're still unsure who they're actually targeting. The system will be packed with a number of classic Atari titles along with support for AntStream Arcade for retro classics across other platforms. It supposedly is also a full PC that can run other OSes through the Sandbox mode meaning you can pop Windows 10 onto an external drive and access your Steam, Epic and other libraries.

    The Atari VCS features an AMD Raven Ridge 2 CPU alongside an unspecified AMD Ryzen GPU. It will pack with 4GB or 8GB RAM and internal storage of 32GB with support for external hard drives.

    The HDMI output supports 4K video and the OS is based on Ubuntu, but as mentioned you can install your own OS on there if you choose.

  • 11 years ago this month GOL was created, Happy Birthday to GamingOnLinux

    From the rise and fall of LinuxGamePublishing, Humble Indie Bundles, the indie store Desura rising and falling, Steam and GOG started supporting Linux, itch.io grew much bigger, the Vulkan API being formally released, Steam Machines plus SteamOS, Steam Play, the slow rise of game streaming services and more. We've seen such a huge amount of ups and downs over the years. We plan to continue going for the next 11 years and beyond too! So we hope you will stick with us for daily Linux + Gaming news.

  • Command the undead as shields and weapons in Millions of Minions

    Millions of Minions: An Underground Adventure is a brand new dungeon crawler that recently released into Steam Early Access, giving a slightly unique take on it.

    With a setting and layout clearly inspired by the likes of Isaac and others, you crawl through a dungeon with small enclosed rooms as you fight off waves of enemies. Here though you're not using swords or anything like that, instead you gather energy and summon a bunch of little minions. You then use them as shields and send them flying towards enemies. It's actually a little amusing.

    [...]

    There's a demo up on Steam too if you want to try before you buy. I've spent a little time with it and while it feels a lot more simpler than the likes of The Binding of Isaac, the streamlined feel might be better for quick runs when you're shorter on time. It will be interesting to see how much they do expand this over Early Access.

  • Craft slick chiptune music for games or fun as FamiStudio adds Linux builds

    FamiStudio, a pretty fun looking program designed for people making chiptune music and NES homebrewers recently had a big new release and it came with their first Linux build.

    Quite an impressive feature set too with it being able to export to various formats, not only that though the editor itself has some sweet features. Some you would expect like Copy/Paste and Undo/Redo along with Volume, fine pitch, vibrato effect tracks and more. The latest release adds in some great sounding features too (on top of Linux support) like trackpad controls, a command-line interface, extended MIDI keyboard support, improved WAV export and import of instruments from any supported format.

  • FMV mystery thriller 'Jessika' will launch on August 25

    Assemble Entertainment and Tritrie Games have confirmed that Jessika, a full-motion video mystery-adventure will be launching with Linux support on August 25.

    Your job as a digital content specialist is to go through the footprint left behind by deceased people, on behalf of their relatives. In Jessika, the subject is a sensitive one as it's touching on suicide and it seems their family are determined to find out why. What at first seems to be a job like any other quickly develops into a dark drama with twists and turns.

  • FNA3D now has Vulkan support in Alpha, FNA 20.07 is out

    FNA3D, the upcoming advanced graphics library for FNA has reached a new milestone on the way to full Vulkan support.

    As a refresher - FNA was originally a fork of MonoGame, with an aim to be an accuracy-focused reimplementation of Microsoft's XNA. It's since expanded and improved in huge ways and FNA3D is the next step. FNA3D was announced back in May, as a more advanced rendering system for FNA that brings with it better performance and the ability to support other graphics APIs.

    FNA is used in tons of games like TowerFall Ascension, Streets of Rage 4, FEZ, Dust: An Elysian Tail, Rogue Legacy, Chasm, Axiom Verge and the list goes on for a while.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security: Patches, John the Ripper and Debian LTS/ELTS

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (bind, chromium, freerdp, imagemagick, sqlite, and tomcat8), Debian (coturn, imagemagick, jackson-databind, libmatio, mutt, nss, and wordpress), Fedora (libEMF, lynis, and php-PHPMailer), Red Hat (httpd24-nghttp2), and SUSE (ntp, openconnect, squid, and transfig).

  • Microsoft releases emergency security update to fix two bugs in Windows codecs
  • John the Ripper explained: An essential password cracker for your hacker toolkit

    The tool comes in both GNU-licensed and proprietary (Pro) versions. An enhanced “jumbo” community release has also been made available on the open-source GitHub repo. The Pro version, designed for use by professional pen testers, has additional features such as bigger, multilingual wordlists, performance optimizations and 64-bit architecture support. Some of the key features of the tool include offering multiple modes to speed up password cracking, automatically detecting the hashing algorithm used by the encrypted passwords, and the ease of running and configuring the tool making it a password cracking tool of choice for novices and professionals alike.

  • Debian LTS and ELTS - June 2020

    Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and Debian Extended Long Term Support (ELTS), which extend the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor. In June, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I was assigned 30h for LTS (out of 30 max; all done) and 5.25h for ELTS (out of 20 max; all done). While LTS is part of the Debian project, fellow contributors sometimes surprise me: suggestion to vote for sponsors-funded projects with concorcet was only met with overhead concerns, and there were requests for executive / business owner decisions (we're currently heading towards consultative vote); I heard concerns about discussing non-technical issues publicly (IRC team meetings are public though); the private mail infrastructure was moved from self-hosting straight to Google; when some got an issue with Debian Social for our first video conference, there were immediate suggestions to move to Zoom... Well, we do need some people to make those LTS firmware updates in non-free

Programming: Python, Perl and More

  • Add a Column to a Pandas DataFrame Based on an If-Else Condition

    When we’re doing data analysis with Python, we might sometimes want to add a column to a pandas DataFrame based on the values in other columns of the DataFrame. Although this sounds straightforward, it can get a bit complicated if we try to do it using an if-else conditional. Thankfully, there’s a simple, great way to do this using numpy! To learn how to use it, let’s look at a specific data analysis question. We’ve got a dataset of more than 4,000 Dataquest tweets. Do tweets with attached images get more likes and retweets? Let’s do some analysis to find out!

  • Get Started With Django Part 2: Django User Management

    If you finished the first part of this series, then you may already have a lot of ideas for your own Django applications. At some point, you might decide to extend them with user accounts. In this step-by-step tutorial, you’ll learn how to work with Django user management and add it to your program.

  • Django bugfix releases issued: 3.0.8 and 2.2.14

    Today we've issued 3.0.8 and 2.2.14 bugfix releases. The release package and checksums are available from our downloads page, as well as from the Python Package Index.

  • Python 101 – Learning About Tuples (Video)

    If you prefer to read rather than watch, then you should check out Python 101 – Learning About Tuples

  • Tryton News: Newsletter July 2020

    A major improvement has landed which reduces memory usage on the server by between 30% and 40% and increases its speed by around 15%.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #5
  • Perl 7: A Risk-Benefit Analysis

    At the recent Conference in the Cloud for Perl and Raku, Sawyer X (the pumpking of Perl) announced an ambitious plan for Perl 7. Since Perl 6 was renamed to Raku to better communicate its fundamental differences from the well known identity of Perl, major versions are now available again for Perl to leverage, and it is a very important step to show that the language is still developed and used. I completely agree with the motivation and ideals presented, and have thought a lot about the benefits and risks involved in such ideas long before I was aware of this project. I do not generally work with ancient code that uses ancient practices. I work with CPAN modules that maintain compatibility with wider or narrower ranges of Perl versions for various reasons. I work with modern code for my own and business use that already will not function on older Perls. I work with newcomers that have written code based on modern Perl tutorials, and newcomers that have written code based on ancient Perl tutorials. It's from this perspective that I evaluate the proposed direction, the stated goal of which is to optimize for new users and active maintainers over abandoned code.

  • The 10 Best Programming Fonts for Developers

    Looking for the best programming fonts? Well, your search ends here as this list of top 10 programming fonts will get you introduced to some of the best available fonts for programming. Just follow this post to know more!

GNOME Shell Review: Minimal Desktop with Great Performance

If I had to guess, I would probably say that a huge majority of Linux users have/had used GNOME Shell in one way or another. It’s the default Desktop Environment on a huge number of very popular Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, and Pop!_OS, and it’s an option for installation on even more. This GNOME Shell review will cover performance, user experience, and recommendations on who will find GNOME Shell to be a good fit. Read more

Ubuntu Cinnamon | Review from an openSUSE User

There is something fun about the smattering of new releases of Ubuntu and flavors every six months. I don’t try them all as I just don’t have the time. I do like to try the new ones, see what they’re all about. It’s one thing to try Kubuntu, where you already know what you are getting, it’s another thing to try a respin, especially one that is brand new to the scene. As part of the BDLL community, we are encouraged to try out the new shiny and then talk about it. We had the conversation on the 27th of June, 2020. I didn’t have much to contribute as I was late to the party in testing it. We also had the privilege of having the distribution maintainer and creator, Josh, there as well too. Button line up front: Ubuntu Cinnamon, as a new remix was a remarkably enjoyable experience, especially since this is the first release and Josh is, not exactly a seasoned distro maintainer. I am not particularly a fan of Cinnamon and I knew this going into it but was interested in seeing a version of Cinnamon as an alternative to Mint due to their rather poignant stance on the universal Linux package system, Snaps. This is the first release of Ubuntu Cinnamon and I think it is well done. I would not switch to it but I do think it is worth trying, if nothing else, to hedge your Cinnamon bets. This is my brief experience as a biased openSUSE User from installation to desktop usage perceptions. Read more Also: What’s New In Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6