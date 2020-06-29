Games for GNU/Linux and Upcoming Console Atari VCS Sets Date
-
Stadia exclusive Crayta is out, plus more Stadia Pro titles and UI updates
Crayta, the promising looking multiplayer game creation tool is now available exclusively on Stadia and there's more Stadia news to cover today.
[...]
The big one is Crayta, which allows people to jump into games together online and also make their own. It comes ready with multiple games like Prop Hunt, Crayta Cooking (looks like Overcooked), Disaster Party where you need to just stay alive as long as possible and more.
-
Sandbox vehicle building adventure 'TerraTech' gets some fun new tech
Although it already has tons of blocks to make crazy vehicles with, Payload Studios clearly aren't finished expanding TerraTech and this latest update looks fun.
Mixing together a block-based vehicle building system, open-world environments and a full sandbox-style campaign where you go at your own pace, TerraTech can be a lot of fun if you enjoy getting lost in a big world. It's satisfying mix of scavenging, crafting, combat and exploration together make for a fun experience.
You can build some truly insane stuff too and the latest set of blocks and missions are in with the Reticule Research update.
-
Open source OpenXR runtime 'Monado' expands with multi-application support
Monado is the in-development OpenXR runtime for VR / AR on Linux and Collabora continue to make excellent progress on bringing it up to eventually support more platforms and features.
Currently developed for Linux while they get as much feature and hardware support as possible, it's taken another big step recently. The team recently implemented OpenXR's XR_EXTX_overlay extension, which will now expose the multi-application capabilities of Monado which was recently merged into the project.
-
Now crowdfunding - Neko Ghost, Jump! blends 2D and 3D puzzle-platforming
After a puzzle-platformer that's a little unique and challenging? Neko Ghost, Jump! blends together traditional 2D platforming and 3D modes to offer a fresh take.
Mentioned very briefly here on GOL back in February, it's quite a sweet idea. You're able to switch between modes at any time during a level and you need to do so in order to complete the puzzles since some paths, obstacles and enemies might be hidden in one view.
It's now crowdfunding on Kickstarter to get the monies needed to finish it, with a $15,000 base goal and it has until July 31 to hit it. The demo that was previously available was also expanded to include Ghost Blocks that you need to change into a special ghost form to interact with, 9 languages, new artwork and performance optimizations.
-
Linux-powered Atari VCS ships for backers in October, full release by end of year
It seems the Atari VCS is not dead and will actually be seeing a launch this year, as Atari themselves have now confirmed.
After a successful crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo that raised over three million dollars they've seen repeated delays, a lawsuit or two and plenty of ridicule from other publications. Still, they kept at it, giving out updates on their Medium blog about the ongoing production and optimization process.
Back in April they claimed mass production had started, although when you saw the actual post details it was only 500 units total. Not exactly mass production but okay, whatever. Last month in June they mentioned they had 96 actually be delivered to them, although 500 were in fact produced with "more than 10,000 VCS units this summer" to be ready.
-
Atari VCS is going directly head-to-head with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this Christmas
Atari have announced that their long in-development PC/console hybrid is going to be arriving with their crowdfunding backers this October before going on general sale in time for Christmas.
The Atari VCS looks lovely, but it certainly is going to be a hard sell to the wider public - we're still unsure who they're actually targeting. The system will be packed with a number of classic Atari titles along with support for AntStream Arcade for retro classics across other platforms. It supposedly is also a full PC that can run other OSes through the Sandbox mode meaning you can pop Windows 10 onto an external drive and access your Steam, Epic and other libraries.
The Atari VCS features an AMD Raven Ridge 2 CPU alongside an unspecified AMD Ryzen GPU. It will pack with 4GB or 8GB RAM and internal storage of 32GB with support for external hard drives.
The HDMI output supports 4K video and the OS is based on Ubuntu, but as mentioned you can install your own OS on there if you choose.
-
11 years ago this month GOL was created, Happy Birthday to GamingOnLinux
From the rise and fall of LinuxGamePublishing, Humble Indie Bundles, the indie store Desura rising and falling, Steam and GOG started supporting Linux, itch.io grew much bigger, the Vulkan API being formally released, Steam Machines plus SteamOS, Steam Play, the slow rise of game streaming services and more. We've seen such a huge amount of ups and downs over the years. We plan to continue going for the next 11 years and beyond too! So we hope you will stick with us for daily Linux + Gaming news.
-
Command the undead as shields and weapons in Millions of Minions
Millions of Minions: An Underground Adventure is a brand new dungeon crawler that recently released into Steam Early Access, giving a slightly unique take on it.
With a setting and layout clearly inspired by the likes of Isaac and others, you crawl through a dungeon with small enclosed rooms as you fight off waves of enemies. Here though you're not using swords or anything like that, instead you gather energy and summon a bunch of little minions. You then use them as shields and send them flying towards enemies. It's actually a little amusing.
[...]
There's a demo up on Steam too if you want to try before you buy. I've spent a little time with it and while it feels a lot more simpler than the likes of The Binding of Isaac, the streamlined feel might be better for quick runs when you're shorter on time. It will be interesting to see how much they do expand this over Early Access.
-
Craft slick chiptune music for games or fun as FamiStudio adds Linux builds
FamiStudio, a pretty fun looking program designed for people making chiptune music and NES homebrewers recently had a big new release and it came with their first Linux build.
Quite an impressive feature set too with it being able to export to various formats, not only that though the editor itself has some sweet features. Some you would expect like Copy/Paste and Undo/Redo along with Volume, fine pitch, vibrato effect tracks and more. The latest release adds in some great sounding features too (on top of Linux support) like trackpad controls, a command-line interface, extended MIDI keyboard support, improved WAV export and import of instruments from any supported format.
-
FMV mystery thriller 'Jessika' will launch on August 25
Assemble Entertainment and Tritrie Games have confirmed that Jessika, a full-motion video mystery-adventure will be launching with Linux support on August 25.
Your job as a digital content specialist is to go through the footprint left behind by deceased people, on behalf of their relatives. In Jessika, the subject is a sensitive one as it's touching on suicide and it seems their family are determined to find out why. What at first seems to be a job like any other quickly develops into a dark drama with twists and turns.
-
FNA3D now has Vulkan support in Alpha, FNA 20.07 is out
FNA3D, the upcoming advanced graphics library for FNA has reached a new milestone on the way to full Vulkan support.
As a refresher - FNA was originally a fork of MonoGame, with an aim to be an accuracy-focused reimplementation of Microsoft's XNA. It's since expanded and improved in huge ways and FNA3D is the next step. FNA3D was announced back in May, as a more advanced rendering system for FNA that brings with it better performance and the ability to support other graphics APIs.
FNA is used in tons of games like TowerFall Ascension, Streets of Rage 4, FEZ, Dust: An Elysian Tail, Rogue Legacy, Chasm, Axiom Verge and the list goes on for a while.
-
Security: Patches, John the Ripper and Debian LTS/ELTS
Programming: Python, Perl and More
GNOME Shell Review: Minimal Desktop with Great Performance
If I had to guess, I would probably say that a huge majority of Linux users have/had used GNOME Shell in one way or another. It’s the default Desktop Environment on a huge number of very popular Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, and Pop!_OS, and it’s an option for installation on even more. This GNOME Shell review will cover performance, user experience, and recommendations on who will find GNOME Shell to be a good fit.
Ubuntu Cinnamon | Review from an openSUSE User
There is something fun about the smattering of new releases of Ubuntu and flavors every six months. I don’t try them all as I just don’t have the time. I do like to try the new ones, see what they’re all about. It’s one thing to try Kubuntu, where you already know what you are getting, it’s another thing to try a respin, especially one that is brand new to the scene. As part of the BDLL community, we are encouraged to try out the new shiny and then talk about it. We had the conversation on the 27th of June, 2020. I didn’t have much to contribute as I was late to the party in testing it. We also had the privilege of having the distribution maintainer and creator, Josh, there as well too. Button line up front: Ubuntu Cinnamon, as a new remix was a remarkably enjoyable experience, especially since this is the first release and Josh is, not exactly a seasoned distro maintainer. I am not particularly a fan of Cinnamon and I knew this going into it but was interested in seeing a version of Cinnamon as an alternative to Mint due to their rather poignant stance on the universal Linux package system, Snaps. This is the first release of Ubuntu Cinnamon and I think it is well done. I would not switch to it but I do think it is worth trying, if nothing else, to hedge your Cinnamon bets. This is my brief experience as a biased openSUSE User from installation to desktop usage perceptions. Also: What’s New In Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS
