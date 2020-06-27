00:00:00 Intro 00:00:24 Welcome to DL180 00:00:45 What Ryan has been up to . . . 00:02:07 What Michael has been up to . . . 00:04:24 What Noah has been up to . . . 00:04:38 Discussion: ProtonMail and their aim at Google’s GSuite 00:06:42 Noah shows that his segues are legendary 00:07:00 Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln] 00:09:07 Community Feedback about the Pinebook Pro and some issues with it 00:10:01 Ryan’s response to the feedback 00:11:03 Noah’s response to the feedback 00:12:14 DLN Forum & Telegram group are great places for tech help 00:12:45 News: Mozilla announces the Firefox VPN service 00:18:06 News: Linux Mint 20 Released 00:30:04 Main Topic: Matrix / Riot Might Be The Future of Communication 00:52:03 Linux Gaming: Ryan Gives Noah Suggestions for FPS Games on Linux 00:59:51 Software Spotlight: Tux Typing 01:01:14 Tip of the Week: Increase Your Terminal History Size 01:03:16 Outro 01:03:24 Get More DL by Becoming a Patron 01:04:20 DLN Store destinationlinux.network/store 01:04:55 How to Join the DLN Community 01:04:58 Noah’s delivery of this part is totally lit 01:05:40 Destination Linux Network destinationlinux.network 01:06:00 FrontPageLinux.com frontpagelinux.com 01:06:15 Patron Post Show (become a Patron to Join us each week!)

In this episode, we discuss open source certification as well as career support offered through LPI. Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb interview Jon "Maddog" Hall, who is a committed educator and a community developer. He is the board chair at LPI as well as the Co-founder and Senior Adviser to Caninos Loucos, which is a project to get Single Board Computers (SBCs) designed and built-in Brazil. This allows students to receive needed supplies to go to university. He is also the President of Project Cauã, which teaches university students how to run their own IT business and work part-time as they go to school.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Systemd, Containers, Ansible, IBM Cloud Pak and More Systemd 246 Is On The Way With Many Changes With it already having been a few months since systemd 245 debuted with systemd-homed, the systemd developers have begun their release dance for what will be systemd 246.

Containers: Understanding the difference between portability, compatibility and supportability Portability alone does not offer the entire promise of Linux containers. You also need Compatibility and Supportability.

Red Hat Updates Ansible Automation Platform Red Hat recently announced key enhancements to the Ansible Automation portfolio, including the latest version of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and new Red Hat Certified Ansible Content Collections available on Automation Hub.

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration in 2 minutes

Introducing modulemd-tools A lot of teams are involved in the development of Fedora Modularity and vastly more people are affected by it as packagers and end-users. It is obvious, that each group has its own priorities, use-cases and therefore different opinions on what is good or bad about the current state of the project. Personally, I was privileged (or maybe doomed) to represent yet another, often forgotten, group of users - third-party build systems. Our team is directly responsible for the development and maintenance of Copr and a few years ago we decided to support building modules alongside building just regular packages. We stumbled upon many frustrating pitfalls that I don’t want to discuss right now but the major one was definitely not enough tools for working with modules. That was understandable in the early stages of the development process but it has been years and we still don’t have the right tools for building modules on our own, without relying on the Fedora infrastructure. You may recall me expressing the need for them at the Flock 2019 conference.

GSoC 2020 nmstate project update for June This blog is about my experience working in nmstate project and first month in GSoC coding period. I was able to start working on implementing the varlink support mid of community bonding period. This was very helpful because I was able to identify some issues in the python varlink package that was not mentioned in documentation and I had to spend more time finding the cause of the issue. There have been minor changes to proposed code structure and project timeline after the feedback from the community members. In the beginning it was difficult to identify syntax errors in varlink interface definitions. This has been slow progress because of new issues and following are the tasks I have completed so far.