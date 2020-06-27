Language Selection

The Linux-friendly Ghost Canyon Intel NUC 9 Extreme is finally available for purchase

Linux

Intel's diminutive NUC bare-bones computers are quite a bit of fun. Not only are they cute and tiny, but once you add RAM and storage, they can run both Windows 10 and Linux brilliantly. Hell, I am currently running macOS on one as a "Hackintosh" (Shh! Don't tell Apple). The only knock on the NUC is that you can't really upgrade the GPU. Unless your NUC has Thunderbolt 3 and you add a pricey eGPU, you are essentially stuck with Intel's ho-hum onboard graphics.

With the unveiling of the "Ghost Canyon" Intel NUC 9, however, this changed. While obviously bigger than earlier NUC models, this unit can accommodate a proper gaming card from AMD or NVIDIA (if you choose to add one). You can even eventually upgrade the CPU with what Intel calls replaceable "compute elements." And now, if you have some money to spare, you can finally buy the top model of Ghost Canyon -- the drool-worthy Intel NUC 9 Extreme is available today!

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Professional Institute (on FLOSS Weekly), Linux Headlines and Destination Linux

  • FLOSS Weekly 585: Linux Professional Institute

    In this episode, we discuss open source certification as well as career support offered through LPI. Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb interview Jon "Maddog" Hall, who is a committed educator and a community developer. He is the board chair at LPI as well as the Co-founder and Senior Adviser to Caninos Loucos, which is a project to get Single Board Computers (SBCs) designed and built-in Brazil. This allows students to receive needed supplies to go to university. He is also the President of Project Cauã, which teaches university students how to run their own IT business and work part-time as they go to school.

  • 2020-07-01 | Linux Headlines

    Mozilla’s Firefox 78 rollout is not going smoothly, antirez steps down as the Redis Labs leader, Couchbase debuts a new managed service, the ArcMenu GNOME extension introduces new features, and manjaro32 closes its doors.

  • Destination Linux 180: Is Matrix.org The Future of Communication? + Linux Mint 20 & Firefox VPN

    00:00:00 Intro 00:00:24 Welcome to DL180 00:00:45 What Ryan has been up to . . . 00:02:07 What Michael has been up to . . . 00:04:24 What Noah has been up to . . . 00:04:38 Discussion: ProtonMail and their aim at Google’s GSuite 00:06:42 Noah shows that his segues are legendary 00:07:00 Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln] 00:09:07 Community Feedback about the Pinebook Pro and some issues with it 00:10:01 Ryan’s response to the feedback 00:11:03 Noah’s response to the feedback 00:12:14 DLN Forum & Telegram group are great places for tech help 00:12:45 News: Mozilla announces the Firefox VPN service 00:18:06 News: Linux Mint 20 Released 00:30:04 Main Topic: Matrix / Riot Might Be The Future of Communication 00:52:03 Linux Gaming: Ryan Gives Noah Suggestions for FPS Games on Linux 00:59:51 Software Spotlight: Tux Typing 01:01:14 Tip of the Week: Increase Your Terminal History Size 01:03:16 Outro 01:03:24 Get More DL by Becoming a Patron 01:04:20 DLN Store destinationlinux.network/store 01:04:55 How to Join the DLN Community 01:04:58 Noah’s delivery of this part is totally lit 01:05:40 Destination Linux Network destinationlinux.network 01:06:00 FrontPageLinux.com frontpagelinux.com 01:06:15 Patron Post Show (become a Patron to Join us each week!)

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Systemd, Containers, Ansible, IBM Cloud Pak and More

  • Systemd 246 Is On The Way With Many Changes

    With it already having been a few months since systemd 245 debuted with systemd-homed, the systemd developers have begun their release dance for what will be systemd 246.

  • Containers: Understanding the difference between portability, compatibility and supportability

    Portability alone does not offer the entire promise of Linux containers. You also need Compatibility and Supportability.

  • Red Hat Updates Ansible Automation Platform

    Red Hat recently announced key enhancements to the Ansible Automation portfolio, including the latest version of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and new Red Hat Certified Ansible Content Collections available on Automation Hub.

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Integration in 2 minutes
  • Introducing modulemd-tools

    A lot of teams are involved in the development of Fedora Modularity and vastly more people are affected by it as packagers and end-users. It is obvious, that each group has its own priorities, use-cases and therefore different opinions on what is good or bad about the current state of the project. Personally, I was privileged (or maybe doomed) to represent yet another, often forgotten, group of users - third-party build systems. Our team is directly responsible for the development and maintenance of Copr and a few years ago we decided to support building modules alongside building just regular packages. We stumbled upon many frustrating pitfalls that I don’t want to discuss right now but the major one was definitely not enough tools for working with modules. That was understandable in the early stages of the development process but it has been years and we still don’t have the right tools for building modules on our own, without relying on the Fedora infrastructure. You may recall me expressing the need for them at the Flock 2019 conference.

  • GSoC 2020 nmstate project update for June

    This blog is about my experience working in nmstate project and first month in GSoC coding period. I was able to start working on implementing the varlink support mid of community bonding period. This was very helpful because I was able to identify some issues in the python varlink package that was not mentioned in documentation and I had to spend more time finding the cause of the issue. There have been minor changes to proposed code structure and project timeline after the feedback from the community members. In the beginning it was difficult to identify syntax errors in varlink interface definitions. This has been slow progress because of new issues and following are the tasks I have completed so far.

Security: Patches, John the Ripper and Debian LTS/ELTS

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (bind, chromium, freerdp, imagemagick, sqlite, and tomcat8), Debian (coturn, imagemagick, jackson-databind, libmatio, mutt, nss, and wordpress), Fedora (libEMF, lynis, and php-PHPMailer), Red Hat (httpd24-nghttp2), and SUSE (ntp, openconnect, squid, and transfig).

  • Microsoft releases emergency security update to fix two bugs in Windows codecs
  • John the Ripper explained: An essential password cracker for your hacker toolkit

    The tool comes in both GNU-licensed and proprietary (Pro) versions. An enhanced “jumbo” community release has also been made available on the open-source GitHub repo. The Pro version, designed for use by professional pen testers, has additional features such as bigger, multilingual wordlists, performance optimizations and 64-bit architecture support. Some of the key features of the tool include offering multiple modes to speed up password cracking, automatically detecting the hashing algorithm used by the encrypted passwords, and the ease of running and configuring the tool making it a password cracking tool of choice for novices and professionals alike.

  • Debian LTS and ELTS - June 2020

    Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and Debian Extended Long Term Support (ELTS), which extend the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor. In June, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I was assigned 30h for LTS (out of 30 max; all done) and 5.25h for ELTS (out of 20 max; all done). While LTS is part of the Debian project, fellow contributors sometimes surprise me: suggestion to vote for sponsors-funded projects with concorcet was only met with overhead concerns, and there were requests for executive / business owner decisions (we're currently heading towards consultative vote); I heard concerns about discussing non-technical issues publicly (IRC team meetings are public though); the private mail infrastructure was moved from self-hosting straight to Google; when some got an issue with Debian Social for our first video conference, there were immediate suggestions to move to Zoom... Well, we do need some people to make those LTS firmware updates in non-free

