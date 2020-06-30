After getting simulated animation effects somewhat a presentable state in week 3 on my experimental branch, this week my goal was to make them saveable. Since I wanted them to be saveable on SMIL hierarchies, like the rest of the animations, I’ve started by creating new xml tokens that’ll be used and named them “motion-simulated” and “animateSimulation”. Made required connections for importing/exporting these animation effects mimicking how path motion is imported/exported. Later created a new animation preset on Effects.xcu for testing purposes and called it arbitarily “Simulated Basic”. And lastly, connected stuff with animation effects panel creating a new category there for simulated animations.

LibreOffice 7.0 is being developed by our worldwide community, and is due to be released in early August 2020 – see the release notes describing the new features here. In order to find, report and triage bugs, the LibreOffice QA team is organizing the second Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 7.0 on Monday July 6, 2020. Tests will be performed on the first Release Candidate version, which will be available on the pre-releases server the day of the event. Builds will be available for Linux (DEB and RPM), macOS and Windows.

Arc Menu 47, Popular Gnome Extension Released With New Layout Arc Menu 47, Popular Gnome Extension Released With New Layout Arc Menu v47 with a new menu layout called “Tognee” is now available for the download. Arc Menu is a Gnome shell extension designed to replace the standard menu found in Gnome 3. “Flip Layout Horizontally” and “Searchbar Location” options is now available in traditional panel layouts.