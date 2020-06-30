Both Ubuntu Focal Fossa and Fedora 32 released in the same time April this year. They are two operating systems from different families namely Debian and Red Hat. One of their most interesting things in common is the arrival of computer companies like Dell and Star Labs (and Lenovo's coming) that sell special preinstalled laptops and PCs. I make this summary to remind myself and inform you all growth of these great operating systems. Enjoy!

LibreOffice: 7.0 Testing, Simulated Animation Effects (GSoC), Pareto Charts LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 Bug Hunting Session LibreOffice 7.0 is being developed by our worldwide community, and is due to be released in early August 2020 – see the release notes describing the new features here. In order to find, report and triage bugs, the LibreOffice QA team is organizing the second Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 7.0 on Monday July 6, 2020. Tests will be performed on the first Release Candidate version, which will be available on the pre-releases server the day of the event. Builds will be available for Linux (DEB and RPM), macOS and Windows.

Simulated Animation Effects Week#4 After getting simulated animation effects somewhat a presentable state in week 3 on my experimental branch, this week my goal was to make them saveable. Since I wanted them to be saveable on SMIL hierarchies, like the rest of the animations, I’ve started by creating new xml tokens that’ll be used and named them “motion-simulated” and “animateSimulation”. Made required connections for importing/exporting these animation effects mimicking how path motion is imported/exported. Later created a new animation preset on Effects.xcu for testing purposes and called it arbitarily “Simulated Basic”. And lastly, connected stuff with animation effects panel creating a new category there for simulated animations.

How to Create a Pareto Diagram [80/20 Rule] in LibreOffice Calc In this LibreOffice tip, you’ll learn to create the famous Pareto chart in Calc.