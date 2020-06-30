Games: Steam on Chrome OS, Space and More
Steam is Coming to Chromebooks with Ubuntu-based “Borealis” Feature
Chrome OS has the ability to run desktop and command line Linux apps now Google plans to expand this support to include Linux games too.
And when we’re talking about gaming on Linux we’re of course talking about Steam, the premiere games distribution platform created by Valve that is available natively for Linux desktop operating systems.
Google equipping Chrome OS’s gaming feature as part of a project called “Borealis“. This is not only enigmatic sounding but also hugely exciting if you are an Ubuntu fan.
Chrome OS appears to be edging closer to Steam support with Linux
Looks like Linux gaming may get yet another boost, thanks to Google? Yes. Backing up previous information on Steam support coming to Chrome OS it looks like the project is still going.
This isn't some kind of wild rumour either, given the previous info with Google's own Kan Liu confirming their plans. This time the report comes from 9to5Google, which points out something being worked on called "Borealis" which appears to be a kind of Virtual Machine with a full copy of Ubuntu and Steam pre-installed and ready to go. It's interesting as they already had Crostini with Debian but it appears they're going a different way for Steam.
Kerbal Space Program 'Shared Horizons' is out with ESA missions and comets
Ready to spend another thousand hours building spaceships and now chasing comets? Take charge of the Kerbal Space Program once again in the latest free upgrade.
This is quite a significant update to KSP too, bringing in their European Space Agency (ESA) content including the ESA space-suit texture, new parts and variants, and two of their most iconic and groundbreaking missions into the game. So now you will be able to build the Ariane 5, visit comets and more.
Dark sci-fi action RPG 'Hellpoint' launches July 30
Hellpoint from Cradle Games and tinyBuild is now set to officially release with Linux support on July 30. Originally funded on Kickstarter back in 2017, with 1,351 backers pledging around $63,553 Canadian Dollars we're keen to see the full release.
Set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration where everything has gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices.
The 'Update of Plenty' has arrived for Dead Cells - revamping lots
The 19th update for Dead Cells is a bit of a big one, overhauling quite a lot of game mechanics and the overall difficulty.
"Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, metroidvania inspired, action-platformer. You'll explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle... assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers in 2D souls-lite combat. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat."
One of my favourite indie games by far, and awesome to see it continue to update and expand. This time they're not adding in new enemies and weapons but going over Dead Cells with a fine-tooth comb to ensure your play-through is as smooth as it can be.
Thief inspired FOSS stealth game The Dark Mod has a massive new release
The Dark Mod, a free and open-source first-person stealth game inspired by the Thief series has a huge new release up.
Powered by the open-source id Tech 4 game engine (the Doom 3 engine), The Dark Mod is an impressive stand-alone project that has quite a lot of community-created mission packs available. The Dark Mod 2.08 has been in development for over a year, and it's quite an impressive boost with lots of underlying modern tech upgrades like using more modern OpenGL techniques.
A chat with the developer of the action-packed roguelike Burning Knight
Burning Knight is a recently released action-packed roguelike, featuring slick pixel-art and fantastic lighting along with plenty of over the top action and a little sprinkle of comedy.
As part of our ongoing series of speaking to game developers, we sat down and had a chat with the developer about it and how the release went.
How to Install Microsoft Teams in Ubuntu Linux and Fedora
Microsoft Teams (preview version) is available on Linux. How to install in Ubuntu and Fedora.
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi SBC Now Supports OpenVX 1.3 Computer Vision API
OpenVX is an open, royalty-free API standard for cross-platform acceleration of computer vision applications developed by The Khronos Group that also manages the popular OpenGL ES, Vulkan, and OpenCL standards. After OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance for Raspberry Pi 4, and good progress on the Vulkan implementation, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has now announced that both Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 Model B SBC’s had achieved OpenVX 1.3 conformance (somehow dated 2020-07-23).
Between Two Releases of Ubuntu 20.04 and Fedora 32
Both Ubuntu Focal Fossa and Fedora 32 released in the same time April this year. They are two operating systems from different families namely Debian and Red Hat. One of their most interesting things in common is the arrival of computer companies like Dell and Star Labs (and Lenovo's coming) that sell special preinstalled laptops and PCs. I make this summary to remind myself and inform you all growth of these great operating systems. Enjoy!
