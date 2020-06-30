today's howtos
-
Using TensorFlow.js and Node-RED with image recognition applications
-
Installing FreeNAS on a vSphere VM to Provide NFS Storage
-
How to Install Nginx and Let’s Encrypt with Docker – Ubuntu 20.04
-
How To Install Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”
-
How To Find Best Ubuntu APT Repository Mirror
-
How To Install Eclipse IDE on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to Install Ionic on Fedora 32/31/30
-
How to Use Wireshark Filters on Linux
-
How to configure ingress controller in kubernetes to run multi domain-subdomain application
-
How to create new users in a Docker container?
-
How to install and use Zoom on Ubuntu
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 919 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Purism Launches Librem 14, Successor to Security-focused Librem 13 Product Line
Purism, a security-first hardware and software maker, has launched the Librem 14 laptop for pre-order, the successor to its popular Librem 13 laptop line. The Librem 14 was designed based on Purism’s experience with four generations of Librem 13 laptops along with customer feedback. It retains popular security features such as hardware kill switches to disable the webcam/microphone and WiFi and supports PureBoot, Purism’s high security boot firmware. The laptop comes preloaded with PureOS–Purism’s operating system endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. Also: Purism Unveil a Powerful, Privacy Focused New Linux Laptop
Software Leftovers
Austrumi Linux Is Loaded With Language Laziness
Austrumi Linux contains all the necessary basic programs for work and entertainment. It boots from CD, flash drive or a hard drive installation and can be used on servers and workstations. Austrumi Linux is not well known, but it checks most of the usability boxes. The only technical requirement is the ability to burn the ISO to a DVD or USB. Do not expect much from the Austrumi web site. It is poorly designed and has no information about using the distro or getting help. Several of the pages are blank or not there. Beyond that process, just turn on the computer and use Austrumi. No installation is needed. Nor is there any need for system configurations. Of course, that all depends on whether Latvia is your native language.
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Self-Hosted, Ubuntu Podcast and TLLTS
Recent comments
1 min ago
10 min 17 sec ago
28 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 41 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago