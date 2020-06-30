Graphics: Intel, Weston, NVIDIA and AMD
Intel's IGC 1.0.4241 Graphics Compiler Adds DG1 Platform Support
Significant with this new version of the IGC compiler is the DG1 platform is supported, their first graphics card. IGC already supported Gen12/Xe while now the initial bits are in place for the forthcoming DG1 discrete graphics card. For weeks now we've been seeing Intel's many open-source developers posting new DG1 enablement patches from the Linux kernel through their Mesa stack to the media encode/decode driver and now working its way into DG1 for their compute stack. Obviously you also need to be running on the future Linux 5.9 kernel and more for getting this DG1 support all aligned but at least the IGC side work is now in place.
Weston 9.0 release schedule
Hi all, Here is the release schedule for Weston 9.0, the next major version: - Alpha: July 30th, in 4 weeks - Beta: August 13th - RC1: August 27th - First possible release: September 3rd Package maintainers are encouraged to pick up the pre-releases to make sure packaging can be tested (and fixed) before the stable release. Let me know if there's something in particular you want merged for 9.0. Thanks, Simon Ser
Wayland's Weston 9.0 Aims For Release In Early September
With Weston 8.0 having shipped in January, Wayland developers are beginning to prepare for the next feature release of this reference Wayland compositor.
Simon Ser has once again stepped up to take over Weston release management duties. He is planning to tag the Weston 9.0 Alpha at the end of June, a Weston 9.0 Beta in mid-August, and a first release candidate at the end of April. If all goes well he hopes to ship Weston 9.0 on 3 September but could be delayed by some days if additional release candidates are warranted.
LLVMpipe Gallium3D Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.0
The LLVMpipe Gallium3D driver that provides a software/CPU-based OpenGL implementation for running on systems as a fallback path when no GPU / hardware OpenGL driver is available, a vendor-neutral path for debug purposes, and similar use-cases, now has OpenGL 4.0 support.
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 10 Brings Few Changes For This Proprietary Library
NVIDIA has quietly released Video Codec SDK 10 as the newest version of their proprietary video encode/decode implementation designed for their GPUs.
[...]
NVIDIA has already contributed to FFMpeg support for using the new NVENC presets, multi-pass encode modes, and low-delay key frame scaling for this video library as part of the Video Codec SDK 10 support. A follow-up commit added additional H.264 levels now supported.
RadeonSI Switches To Make Greater Wave64 Use On Navi
While RDNA/Navi brought Wave32 support, the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for Linux has decided to switch to make greater use now of Wave64 for more shaders.
[...]
The change to use Wave64 for more shader stages was merged this week for Mesa 20.2. The commit does add the new "nggctess" perf flag for always using NGG culling for tessellation, complementing the existing nggc (for always using NGG culling) and nonggc for disabling NGG culling.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Binding Locations
So let’s get down to pixels. The UBO indexing is now fixed-ish, which means moving onto the next step: setting up bindings for the UBOs.
A binding in this context is the numeric id assigned to a UBO for the purposes of accessing it from a shader, which also corresponds to the uniform block index. In mesa, this is the struct nir_variable::data.binding member of a UBO. A load_ubo instruction will take this value as its first parameter, which means there’s a need to ensure that everything matches up just right.
Spotlighting the Top Open Source Crafting Tools
Handicraft is a term that describes many different types of work where practical and decorative objects are made by hand or by using only simple tools. Depending on your location, the phrase ‘arts and crafts’ may be more commonly used. Collective terms for handicrafts include artisanry, handicrafting, crafting, and handicraftsmanship. This article focuses on crafting using your hands. This article highlights versatile open source software that aids cross-stitching and knot design. The software featured here helps individuals create their own charts from scratch or generate charts from imported pictures. Good quality open source software in this field is very sparse, fortunately there are still a few real gems. Here’s our recommendations.
Purism Launches Librem 14, Successor to Security-focused Librem 13 Product Line
Purism, a security-first hardware and software maker, has launched the Librem 14 laptop for pre-order, the successor to its popular Librem 13 laptop line. The Librem 14 was designed based on Purism’s experience with four generations of Librem 13 laptops along with customer feedback. It retains popular security features such as hardware kill switches to disable the webcam/microphone and WiFi and supports PureBoot, Purism’s high security boot firmware. The laptop comes preloaded with PureOS–Purism’s operating system endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. Also: Purism Unveil a Powerful, Privacy Focused New Linux Laptop
Software Leftovers
Austrumi Linux Is Loaded With Language Laziness
Austrumi Linux contains all the necessary basic programs for work and entertainment. It boots from CD, flash drive or a hard drive installation and can be used on servers and workstations. Austrumi Linux is not well known, but it checks most of the usability boxes. The only technical requirement is the ability to burn the ISO to a DVD or USB. Do not expect much from the Austrumi web site. It is poorly designed and has no information about using the distro or getting help. Several of the pages are blank or not there. Beyond that process, just turn on the computer and use Austrumi. No installation is needed. Nor is there any need for system configurations. Of course, that all depends on whether Latvia is your native language.
