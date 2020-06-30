Language Selection

Graphics: Intel, Weston, NVIDIA and AMD

Thursday 2nd of July 2020 04:55:35 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Intel's IGC 1.0.4241 Graphics Compiler Adds DG1 Platform Support

    Significant with this new version of the IGC compiler is the DG1 platform is supported, their first graphics card. IGC already supported Gen12/Xe while now the initial bits are in place for the forthcoming DG1 discrete graphics card. For weeks now we've been seeing Intel's many open-source developers posting new DG1 enablement patches from the Linux kernel through their Mesa stack to the media encode/decode driver and now working its way into DG1 for their compute stack. Obviously you also need to be running on the future Linux 5.9 kernel and more for getting this DG1 support all aligned but at least the IGC side work is now in place.

  • Weston 9.0 release schedule
    Hi all,

Here is the release schedule for Weston 9.0, the next major version:

- Alpha: July 30th, in 4 weeks
- Beta: August 13th
- RC1: August 27th
- First possible release: September 3rd

Package maintainers are encouraged to pick up the pre-releases to make
sure packaging can be tested (and fixed) before the stable release.

Let me know if there's something in particular you want merged for 9.0.

Thanks,

Simon Ser
  • Wayland's Weston 9.0 Aims For Release In Early September

    With Weston 8.0 having shipped in January, Wayland developers are beginning to prepare for the next feature release of this reference Wayland compositor.

    Simon Ser has once again stepped up to take over Weston release management duties. He is planning to tag the Weston 9.0 Alpha at the end of June, a Weston 9.0 Beta in mid-August, and a first release candidate at the end of April. If all goes well he hopes to ship Weston 9.0 on 3 September but could be delayed by some days if additional release candidates are warranted.

  • LLVMpipe Gallium3D Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.0

    The LLVMpipe Gallium3D driver that provides a software/CPU-based OpenGL implementation for running on systems as a fallback path when no GPU / hardware OpenGL driver is available, a vendor-neutral path for debug purposes, and similar use-cases, now has OpenGL 4.0 support.

  • NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 10 Brings Few Changes For This Proprietary Library

    NVIDIA has quietly released Video Codec SDK 10 as the newest version of their proprietary video encode/decode implementation designed for their GPUs.

    [...]

    NVIDIA has already contributed to FFMpeg support for using the new NVENC presets, multi-pass encode modes, and low-delay key frame scaling for this video library as part of the Video Codec SDK 10 support. A follow-up commit added additional H.264 levels now supported.

  • RadeonSI Switches To Make Greater Wave64 Use On Navi

    While RDNA/Navi brought Wave32 support, the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for Linux has decided to switch to make greater use now of Wave64 for more shaders.

    [...]

    The change to use Wave64 for more shader stages was merged this week for Mesa 20.2. The commit does add the new "nggctess" perf flag for always using NGG culling for tessellation, complementing the existing nggc (for always using NGG culling) and nonggc for disabling NGG culling.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Binding Locations

    So let’s get down to pixels. The UBO indexing is now fixed-ish, which means moving onto the next step: setting up bindings for the UBOs.

    A binding in this context is the numeric id assigned to a UBO for the purposes of accessing it from a shader, which also corresponds to the uniform block index. In mesa, this is the struct nir_variable::data.binding member of a UBO. A load_ubo instruction will take this value as its first parameter, which means there’s a need to ensure that everything matches up just right.

Spotlighting the Top Open Source Crafting Tools

Handicraft is a term that describes many different types of work where practical and decorative objects are made by hand or by using only simple tools. Depending on your location, the phrase ‘arts and crafts’ may be more commonly used. Collective terms for handicrafts include artisanry, handicrafting, crafting, and handicraftsmanship. This article focuses on crafting using your hands. This article highlights versatile open source software that aids cross-stitching and knot design. The software featured here helps individuals create their own charts from scratch or generate charts from imported pictures. Good quality open source software in this field is very sparse, fortunately there are still a few real gems. Here’s our recommendations. Read more

Purism Launches Librem 14, Successor to Security-focused Librem 13 Product Line

Purism, a security-first hardware and software maker, has launched the Librem 14 laptop for pre-order, the successor to its popular Librem 13 laptop line. The Librem 14 was designed based on Purism’s experience with four generations of Librem 13 laptops along with customer feedback. It retains popular security features such as hardware kill switches to disable the webcam/microphone and WiFi and supports PureBoot, Purism’s high security boot firmware. The laptop comes preloaded with PureOS–Purism’s operating system endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. Read more Also: Purism Unveil a Powerful, Privacy Focused New Linux Laptop

Software Leftovers

  • The best photo-editing software in 2020 [Ed: A lot here is proprietary]

    An open-source photo editor that debuted on Unix-based platforms, GIMP stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program. Today it's available in versions for Linux, Windows and Mac. GIMP offers a wide toolset – everything you're accustomed to is within easy reach, including painting tools, colour correction, cloning, selection, and enhancement. The team that oversees development has worked hard to ensure compatibility too, so you'll be able to work with all the popular file formats without any trouble at all. You'll also find a very capable file manager built in, along similar lines to Adobe's Bridge.

  • The Best Free Software of 2020 [Ed: A lot here is not free but a trap; also proprietary]

    Open-source Audacity can record and edit audio files on more tracks than you can imagine. It then outputs exactly what you need, even to MP3 if you use a plug-in. It is perfect for noobs and pros alike, on any desktop OS.

  • The 10 Best Cross-Platform Task Apps

    Task management apps have surely made life simpler for many. There are scores of software in the market which handle a variety of tasks such as accounting software, office suits, and management tools, etc. However at times, despite having such software, it becomes challenging to hop from one task to another on your to-do-list because of priorities, different clients, and deadlines to meet. But, fortunately, there are lots of software that are dedicated for task management. Such software not only organizes workflow but also improves one’s capability to handle challenging tasks, especially when it comes to an individual task with several requirements. Through this article, we will introduce you to some of the best cross-platform task apps which will manage your business and work needs.

  • Daniel Stenberg: curl 7.71.1 – try again

    This is a follow-up patch release a mere week after the grand 7.71.0 release. While we added a few minor regressions in that release, one of them were significant enough to make us decide to fix and ship an update sooner rather than later. I’ll elaborate below. Every early patch release we do is a minor failure in our process as it means we shipped annoying/serious bugs. That of course tells us that we didn’t test all features and areas good enough before the release. I apologize.

  • Daniel Stenberg: Video: testing curl for security
    •        
  • The Month in WordPress: June 2020

    June was an exciting month for WordPress! Major changes are coming to the Gutenberg plugin, and WordCamp Europe brought the WordPress community closer together. Read on to learn more and to get all the latest updates. 

Austrumi Linux Is Loaded With Language Laziness

Austrumi Linux contains all the necessary basic programs for work and entertainment. It boots from CD, flash drive or a hard drive installation and can be used on servers and workstations. Austrumi Linux is not well known, but it checks most of the usability boxes. The only technical requirement is the ability to burn the ISO to a DVD or USB. Do not expect much from the Austrumi web site. It is poorly designed and has no information about using the distro or getting help. Several of the pages are blank or not there. Beyond that process, just turn on the computer and use Austrumi. No installation is needed. Nor is there any need for system configurations. Of course, that all depends on whether Latvia is your native language. Read more

