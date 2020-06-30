Austrumi Linux Is Loaded With Language Laziness
Austrumi Linux contains all the necessary basic programs for work and entertainment. It boots from CD, flash drive or a hard drive installation and can be used on servers and workstations.
Austrumi Linux is not well known, but it checks most of the usability boxes. The only technical requirement is the ability to burn the ISO to a DVD or USB.
Do not expect much from the Austrumi web site. It is poorly designed and has no information about using the distro or getting help. Several of the pages are blank or not there.
Beyond that process, just turn on the computer and use Austrumi. No installation is needed. Nor is there any need for system configurations.
Of course, that all depends on whether Latvia is your native language.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 148 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Spotlighting the Top Open Source Crafting Tools
Handicraft is a term that describes many different types of work where practical and decorative objects are made by hand or by using only simple tools. Depending on your location, the phrase ‘arts and crafts’ may be more commonly used. Collective terms for handicrafts include artisanry, handicrafting, crafting, and handicraftsmanship. This article focuses on crafting using your hands. This article highlights versatile open source software that aids cross-stitching and knot design. The software featured here helps individuals create their own charts from scratch or generate charts from imported pictures. Good quality open source software in this field is very sparse, fortunately there are still a few real gems. Here’s our recommendations.
Purism Launches Librem 14, Successor to Security-focused Librem 13 Product Line
Purism, a security-first hardware and software maker, has launched the Librem 14 laptop for pre-order, the successor to its popular Librem 13 laptop line. The Librem 14 was designed based on Purism’s experience with four generations of Librem 13 laptops along with customer feedback. It retains popular security features such as hardware kill switches to disable the webcam/microphone and WiFi and supports PureBoot, Purism’s high security boot firmware. The laptop comes preloaded with PureOS–Purism’s operating system endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. Also: Purism Unveil a Powerful, Privacy Focused New Linux Laptop
Software Leftovers
Austrumi Linux Is Loaded With Language Laziness
Austrumi Linux contains all the necessary basic programs for work and entertainment. It boots from CD, flash drive or a hard drive installation and can be used on servers and workstations. Austrumi Linux is not well known, but it checks most of the usability boxes. The only technical requirement is the ability to burn the ISO to a DVD or USB. Do not expect much from the Austrumi web site. It is poorly designed and has no information about using the distro or getting help. Several of the pages are blank or not there. Beyond that process, just turn on the computer and use Austrumi. No installation is needed. Nor is there any need for system configurations. Of course, that all depends on whether Latvia is your native language.
Recent comments
3 min 16 sec ago
12 min 33 sec ago
31 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 43 min ago
6 hours 58 min ago
7 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago