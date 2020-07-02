The July 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the July 2020 issue:
* Short Topix: Potentially BIG Power Savings Coming With Linux Kernel 5.8
* Microsoft’s Deadly Love
* GIMP Tutorial: Pattern Filters For Different Effects
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Mr. Lumbergh
* ms_meme's Nook: We Saw The Light
* Terminal Fun With screenFetch
* Zoom Will Offer End-To-End Encryption To All Its Users
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Black & Bleu Steak Skillet For Two
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw, to celebrate July as International Joke Month.
Download the PDF (8.9 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-07.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (5.0 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202007epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (5.9 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202007mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Android Leftovers
LibreOffice 6.4.5 Released with over 100 Bug Fixes, Now Ready for Enterprise Deployments
LibreOffice 6.4.5 comes one and a half months after LibreOffice 6.4.4 and it’s packed with lots of bug fixes across all core components. A total of 106 bugs have been addressed in this new point release, as documented here and here. But, the good news that I would like to share with you today is that the LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series is now finally ready for enterprise deployments in production environments as it’s thoroughly tested and includes several months of bug fixes. Those of you using the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series in enterprise environments should upgrade to LibreOffice 6.4.5 as soon as possible. You can download the latest release for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms right now from the official website.
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Will Reach End of Life on July 17th, 2020
Launched last year on October 17th, Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) shipped with the Linux 5.3 kernel series, the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, initial support for ZFS as the root file system via the installer, support for DLNA sharing, WPA3 support, as well as Yaru light and dark themes. Since it’s not an LTS (Long Term Support) release, Ubuntu 19.10 was mainly a testbed for Canonical to try new features. This also translates to the release not having any major changes and receiving only 9 months of support. Therefore, on July 17th, 2020, Canonical will no longer support Ubuntu 19.10. This means that they will cease to provide software updates and security fixes for the distribution.
today's leftovers
