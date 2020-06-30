Is GNOME or Unity the desktop for you?
I wrote about the fantastic new(ish) distribution Ubuntu Unity, and that post exposed serious division and opinions surrounding the Linux desktop. It wasn't so much an "I dislike Unity or GNOME," as it was more along the lines of full-blown hatred for one or the other. At least on one side of the spectrum--the other side was fandom.
It's clearly a love or hate relationship with these desktops.
I understand such an issue is a matter of taste. I prefer a modern take on the desktop that performs in a very efficient way, but many others prefer the old-school desktop metaphors, found in the likes of Cinnamon, Mate, and KDE.
Neither opinion is wrong--that's the beauty of opinion.
I'm taking another approach to the comparison between GNOME and the Unity desktop. I highlight the pros and cons of each and then suggest which users would be the best fit for either desktop. There is no scientific method going on here. I've been using and covering Linux for more than 20 years, so it's all about experience and knowing how the evolution of the Linux user has changed over the years. With that said, let's take a look at GNOME and Unity.
