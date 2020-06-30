Bringing modern process management to the desktop A desktop environment's sole role is to connect users to their applications. This includes everything from launching apps to actually displaying apps but also managing them and making sure they run fairly. Everyone is familiar the concept of a "Task manager" (like ksysguard), but over time they haven't kept up with the way applications are being developed or the latest developments from Linux.

GNOME: Mutter, Shell, Fractal and More Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: This Month in Mutter & GNOME Shell | May and June 2020 The volunteers and contributors working on Mutter and GNOME Shell have been busy in the past couple of months — so much so that we didn’t have bandwidth to write the May development report! As a consequence, this development summary will have an above average number of changes to highlight.

Jonas Ådahl: Splitting up the Frame Clock Readers be advised, this is somewhat of a deep dive into the guts of Mutter. With that out in the open, lets start! Not too long ago mutter saw a merge request land, that has one major aim: split up the frame clock so that when using the Wayland session, each CRTC is driven by its own frame clock. In effect the goal here is that e.g. a 144 Hz monitor and a 60 Hz monitor being active in the same session will not have to wait for each other to update, and that the space they occupy on the screen will draw at their own pace. A window on the 144 Hz monitor will paint at 144 Hz, and mutter will composite to the monitor at 144 Hz, while a window on the 60 Hz monitor will paint at 60 Hz and Mutter will composite to the monitor at 60 Hz.

GNOME Shell + Mutter Off To A Good Start For Summer 2020 The GNOME Shell and Mutter have seen a lot of work come together nicely over the past two months. The GNOME Shell blog is out with their recap of development work that landed over the months of May and June.

Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates If you have say a 144Hz gaming monitor as well as a conventional 60Hz secondary display or any other multi-monitor configuration with different refresh rates, there is now another reason to get excited for GNOME 3.38. [...] This is very important for improving the multi-monitor experience with such configurations as up to now capping the refresh rate to match is a less than desirable experience. This work landed today in Mutter for September's release of GNOME 3.38. This next release is shaping up to be quite exciting with the plethora of optimizations to already land thus far. It is important to note that this multi-monitor improvement only benefits the GNOME Wayland session and not under X11.

Alejandro Domínguez: Refactoring Fractal: Remove Backend (II) So the time came for removing the Backend struct finally! The bits that were left in the previous patch have been removed, which were not just state but a ThreadPool and a cache for some info. Those were fitted in AppOp without too much thought on consistency of it. But what does this actually mean for the internal structure of the code? The result is that any state or utility that was needed for requests and modifying the UI is held only from a single place in the app. With it, the loop in Backend has been removed as well, and instead of sending messages to the receiver loop from the backend, those are sent from a spawned thread (to keep the UI thread unlocked) that sends the HTTP request directly and retrieves the response. Put in a simpler way, I replaced message passing to the backend loop with spawning threads, which was done anyways in the loop to be able to have multiple requests at the same time. I acknowledge that doing this kind parallelism with system threads in 2020 is a very crude way of doing the task, to say the least, but using coroutines requires a significant amount of work in other areas of the app right now.

GSoC 2020: the first milestone During the community bonding period, I had a video call with my absolutely amazing mentor Alberto, who told me about GNOME culture, and about his inspiring journey with GNOME as contributor. In the last month, I have been welcomed by the community and am very proud to be contributing to GNOME. Here’s a summary of the technical work that has been done in the last month.

Marcus Lundblad: Summer Maps Since it's been a while since the last post, I thought I should share a little update about some going ons with Maps.