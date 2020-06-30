Android Leftovers
-
Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 goes live for the Chinese varian
-
Android 10 rolling out now for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Tab A 8.0 w/ One UI 2.0
-
Two more Samsung tablets are getting Android 10 updates
-
One Fusion is Motorola's new mid-range Android 10 smartphone
-
Google Might Bring Another Bottom Tab Switcher On Chrome For Android
-
Google Just Turned Off a Crucial Feature in Google Photos for Android — Here's How to Fix It
-
Here's a look at how quickly many Android phones depreciate in trade-in value
-
Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs 20,999
-
New OnePlus TVs deliver Android TV w/ smaller sizes, new features, starting at $175
-
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick shows up in Play Console ahead of release
-
What Happens Inside An Android Smartphone When You Download An App
-
‘Android Auto for Phone Screens’ improves support for Google Maps in landscape
-
The best PS1 emulators for Android and PC
-
The best 5 VPN apps for Android phones and tablets 2020
-
Are free Android VPN apps worth downloading?
-
Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Titan Quest, MPC Machine, more
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 418 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian Work by Utkarsh Gupta, Mike Gabriel and Ben Hutchings
TrueNAS 12.0-BETA1 Release Announcement
FreeNAS (and now TrueNAS) Fans! I'm pleased to announce the availability of our first BETA1 for the upcoming 12.0 TrueNAS CORE / Enterprise release. Also: TrueNAS 12 Beta 1 Released With Much Improved ZFS, Better AMD Ryzen CPU Support
Bringing modern process management to the desktop
A desktop environment's sole role is to connect users to their applications. This includes everything from launching apps to actually displaying apps but also managing them and making sure they run fairly. Everyone is familiar the concept of a "Task manager" (like ksysguard), but over time they haven't kept up with the way applications are being developed or the latest developments from Linux.
GNOME: Mutter, Shell, Fractal and More
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago