IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 147 is available for testing
With this week's release of Core Update 146, we already have made the next one available for testing. It contains a vast amount of package updates and brings some security updates.
Although this update is rather small in number of changes, it is rather large on disk due to the many Linux firmware files that we are shipping. Please help us testing this release to make sure it won't introduce any new regressions into IPFire.
Debian Work by Utkarsh Gupta, Mike Gabriel and Ben Hutchings
TrueNAS 12.0-BETA1 Release Announcement
FreeNAS (and now TrueNAS) Fans! I'm pleased to announce the availability of our first BETA1 for the upcoming 12.0 TrueNAS CORE / Enterprise release. Also: TrueNAS 12 Beta 1 Released With Much Improved ZFS, Better AMD Ryzen CPU Support
Bringing modern process management to the desktop
A desktop environment's sole role is to connect users to their applications. This includes everything from launching apps to actually displaying apps but also managing them and making sure they run fairly. Everyone is familiar the concept of a "Task manager" (like ksysguard), but over time they haven't kept up with the way applications are being developed or the latest developments from Linux.
GNOME: Mutter, Shell, Fractal and More
