Games: Terra Nil, Vagrus, SteamDolls and More
Rebuild the ecosystem in the latest Terra Nil update
Terra Nil is a city-builder that's about rebuilding the ecosystem and getting everything green, rather than painting the map grey with towers full of people. Originally made during a Game Jam, it's since been expanded that we covered before and again recently a huge update went out for it.
You start off with nothing, just dirt and rocks and eventually need to turn it into a garden of eden. It's actually a little challenging too, as you need to carefully work around the wasteland to produce energy and water to expand without running out of your greenery currency.
Narrative RPG 'Vagrus - The Riven Realms' enters Early Access on July 22
Vagrus - The Riven Realms is a currently in-development narrative-focused RPG that's currently doing a hybrid crowdfunding model on Fig and it's getting a wider release this month.
Currently if you pledge on the Fig campaign you get Early Access there but they've now confirmed the GOG and Steam release will happen on July 22. Exciting, since it's actually quite remarkable and it's already won awards. Mixing together open-world exploration, turn-based strategic battles, resource management and more with engrossing writing and a fantastic art style I think it's something you're going to love.
Beyond a Steel Sky now confirmed for Linux PC on July 16
After a recent Apple Arcade release and a bit of teasing about when PC players will get it on Steam, Revolution Software have now confirmed the date for Beyond a Steel Sky.
On July 16, Beyond a Steel Sky will launch for Linux PC and Windows PC via Steam. For a GOG release, they have not confirmed if it's coming or any date yet. This date was confirmed on YouTube and Twitter.
Beyond a Steel Sky is the long awaited sequel to Beneath a Steel Sky. Revolution Software actually are the original developer of Beneath a Steel Sky, plus Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror and more.
Dota 2 gets an 'Anonymous Mode' similar to options in CS:GO, TI10 Cache up
Valve just quietly updated Dota 2 to include a new 'Anonymous Mode' bringing in options similar to what you can tweak in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
This new mode doesn't make you actually anonymous, so the name itself is perhaps a tiny bit misleading taken at face value. What it actually does at the tick of a box is clean up everyone else for you. For everyone not on your friends list it will (or at least it should) clear away avatars, nicknames and in-game chat messages. It will also stop guild info being sent from guilds you're not actually in.
Steampunk-inspired metroidvania 'Steamdolls' is a big Kickstarter success
With David Hayter (the legendary Solid Snake) taking the the lead role as The Whisper, the steampunk inspired Steamdolls has been a huge success on Kickstarter.
SteamDolls is a steampunk inspired metroidvania game with a grimy touch of brutality. You assume the role of a cunning thief and anarchist known as "The Whisper" and make your way through heavily secured environments. Blast your way to your objective or stick to the shadows and perform a violent "backstab kill" on unsuspecting guards as you struggle with the haunting apparitions of a mesmerizing witch trying to reveal the truth about a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the world.
Top-down tactical shooter RUNNING WITH RIFLES to get a German DLC
RUNNING WITH RIFLES, a popular tactical shooter from Osumia Games is set to get a second expansion this August focused on the Germans.
The expansion, RUNNING WITH RIFLES: EDELWEISS heads to the European theatre of World War II, first parachuting into Sicily before moving on to the invasion of Normandy, Belgium, and more. Focussing mostly on an 'Allied Paratrooper' narrative, Edelweiss charts the progress of the Allies attacks across Europe. They're saying it should release on August 27 unless there's major issues.
Demonstrating Perl with Tic-Tac-Toe, Part 3
The articles in this series have mainly focused on Perl’s ability to manipulate text. Perl was designed to manipulate and analyze. But Perl is capable of much more. More complex problems often require working with sets of data objects and indexing and comparing them in elaborate ways to compute some desired result.
For working with sets of data objects, Perl provides arrays and hashes. Hashes are also known as associative arrays or dictionaries. This article will prefer the term hash because it is shorter.
The remainder of this article builds on the previous articles in this series by demonstrating basic use of arrays and hashes in Perl.
XFS / EXT4 / Btrfs / F2FS / NILFS2 Performance On Linux 5.8
Given the reignited discussions this week over Btrfs file-system performance stemming from a proposal to switch Fedora on the desktop to using Btrfs, here are some fresh benchmarks of not only Btrfs but alongside XFS, EXT4, F2FS, and for kicks NILFS2 was also tossed into the mix for these mainline file-system tests off the in-development Linux 5.8 kernel. With the yet-to-be-approved proposal specifically to use Btrfs for desktop installations, for this testing a single NVMe solid-state drive was used for testing in jiving with conventional desktop use-cases rather than any elaborate RAID setups, etc. Each of the tested file-systems were carried out with the default mount options in an out-of-the-box manner.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver and More
Free/Libre/Open Source Software Leftovers
