RPI 4 & Ubuntu MATE - Audio configuration
If there was a problem, yo I solve it. We just did. We have audio, and that means our Pi 4 board is now becoming a proper computer in its own right. After all, I set upon this ambitious journey to transform my Raspberry into a full-experience mini desktop, and we're getting there. When I introduced my project in the first article, I promised you a bunch of guides, and I hope you're happy with the results.
We're not done. We still have a few more tasks ahead of us. I'm also going to show how to tweak the Network Manager, and we will also have a generic MATE desktop tutorial. Y'know, all the fine bits and pieces that will steer us toward a seamless, perhaps even perfect experience. Applications, themes, icons, desktop settings, the whole deal. So stay tuned for another slice of Pi. Word to your Tux.
