Raspberry Pi 4 & Manjaro Plasma 20.04 - Jolly good?

Linux

Manjaro Plasma for ARM v8 (Pi 4 among others) is an interesting concept. But it's not mature enough just yet. There are too many teething problems, chief among them being video performance and heating. The conflict with package manager is also troubling, as it renders the system unusable with ordinary users. Various other bugs and papercuts, including some that I've not really mentioned, the styling and branding, plus the leftovers from the image building process all leave their negative mark on the total score.

From the usability perspective, Manjaro Plasma runs just fine. The speed is quite decent when it comes to how quick and responsive the desktop is. I am quite pleased with the overall concept - this is an advanced and complete desktop solution - weighed down with sub-optimal performance and bugs. I hope these will be resolved soon, because I would then even consider Manjaro for my mini-real production setup, and that would be quite a step from where my workflow normally floweth. At the moment, Raspberry Pi OS remains the optimal if not ideal distro for Raspberry Pi 4. Well, we shall see how this evolves. Take care and stay tuned.

Collection of Multiboot Making for Distros

Thanks to my business going well with shipping many usb flash drives in Indonesia, I managed to make multiboot many distros previously I could not. Most notably are Deepin, openSUSE, Slackware which are not supported, aside from the ones automatically supported to make multiboot with notably Ubuntu family and Fedora, not to mention others. Now as I have many notes about them I want to list them out here in one place. Happy booting! Read more

Whither Fuchsia? Will the new OS be Google's way to avoid sharing Linux code?

If Google decides to use its new operating system Fuchsia will it lead to the company abandoning Linux - the kernel is used in Android - and lead to what one security professional is claiming will be "withdrawal of resources, investment, and Linux's largest userbase"? If this happens at the same time as the rise of Fuchsia is it certain it "will have a devastating effect"? Read more

