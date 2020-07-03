Raspberry Pi 4 & Manjaro Plasma 20.04 - Jolly good?
Manjaro Plasma for ARM v8 (Pi 4 among others) is an interesting concept. But it's not mature enough just yet. There are too many teething problems, chief among them being video performance and heating. The conflict with package manager is also troubling, as it renders the system unusable with ordinary users. Various other bugs and papercuts, including some that I've not really mentioned, the styling and branding, plus the leftovers from the image building process all leave their negative mark on the total score.
From the usability perspective, Manjaro Plasma runs just fine. The speed is quite decent when it comes to how quick and responsive the desktop is. I am quite pleased with the overall concept - this is an advanced and complete desktop solution - weighed down with sub-optimal performance and bugs. I hope these will be resolved soon, because I would then even consider Manjaro for my mini-real production setup, and that would be quite a step from where my workflow normally floweth. At the moment, Raspberry Pi OS remains the optimal if not ideal distro for Raspberry Pi 4. Well, we shall see how this evolves. Take care and stay tuned.
