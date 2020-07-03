Language Selection

Saturday 4th of July 2020 05:09:37 PM Filed under
Android
Thanks to my business going well with shipping many usb flash drives in Indonesia, I managed to make multiboot many distros previously I could not. Most notably are Deepin, openSUSE, Slackware which are not supported, aside from the ones automatically supported to make multiboot with notably Ubuntu family and Fedora, not to mention others. Now as I have many notes about them I want to list them out here in one place. Happy booting! Read more

Whither Fuchsia? Will the new OS be Google's way to avoid sharing Linux code?

If Google decides to use its new operating system Fuchsia will it lead to the company abandoning Linux - the kernel is used in Android - and lead to what one security professional is claiming will be "withdrawal of resources, investment, and Linux's largest userbase"? If this happens at the same time as the rise of Fuchsia is it certain it "will have a devastating effect"? Read more

