Will LibreOffice 7.0 be only Personal Edition for individual use??? Look at LibreOffice logo with "Personal Edition" phrase, look at sidebar in Start Center with the same phrase and note to "The Personal edition is supported by volunteers and intended for individual use." And what is mean? Where is any public announcement? They say it was in marketing mail list. How many people read that mail list? Five? It means that I can't install LibreOffice 7.0 in any organization in Russia, because our controlling people will be see very simple to legality in this case: open the About dialog -> read that "intended for individual use" and LibreOffice logo with "Personal Edition" -> you can't use LibreOffice here! Nobody will check what say MPL 2.0 license about it or why TDF made it, they just point a finger at it and they will be right! It will close for LibreOffice any education organizations like schools or colleges or universities. I wont popularize LibreOffice for young people because they will never see LibreOffice in them schools. I against these changes. Please revoke it!

Security 101: Beginning with Kali Linux I’ve found a lot of people who are new to security, particularly those with an interest in penetration testing or red teaming, install Kali Linux™1 as one of their first forays into the “hacking” world. In general, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Unfortunately, I also see many who end up stuck on this journey: either stuck in the setup/installation phase, or just not knowing what to do once they get into Kali. This isn’t going to be a tutorial about how to use the tools within Kali (though I hope to get to some of them eventually), but it will be a tour of the operating system’s basic options and functionality, and hopefully will help those new to the distribution get more oriented.