Android Leftovers
-
Samsung Galaxy S Fascinate retrospective review: My first Android phone
-
How To Use Google 3D Animals To See Dinosaurs On Android & iPhone?
-
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week! - Android Apps Weekly
-
AnTuTu reveals the top 10 most powerful Android phones of June 2020
-
Chrome for Android upgrades to 64-bit in its latest few versions
-
Google will answer developers' burning questions about Android 11 on July 9
-
Verizon-locked Samsung Galaxy A10e and A20 receive Android 10 update
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 831 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Will LibreOffice 7.0 be only Personal Edition for individual use???
Look at LibreOffice logo with "Personal Edition" phrase, look at sidebar in Start Center with the same phrase and note to "The Personal edition is supported by volunteers and intended for individual use." And what is mean? Where is any public announcement? They say it was in marketing mail list. How many people read that mail list? Five? It means that I can't install LibreOffice 7.0 in any organization in Russia, because our controlling people will be see very simple to legality in this case: open the About dialog -> read that "intended for individual use" and LibreOffice logo with "Personal Edition" -> you can't use LibreOffice here! Nobody will check what say MPL 2.0 license about it or why TDF made it, they just point a finger at it and they will be right! It will close for LibreOffice any education organizations like schools or colleges or universities. I wont popularize LibreOffice for young people because they will never see LibreOffice in them schools. I against these changes. Please revoke it!
Security 101: Beginning with Kali Linux
I’ve found a lot of people who are new to security, particularly those with an interest in penetration testing or red teaming, install Kali Linux™1 as one of their first forays into the “hacking” world. In general, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Unfortunately, I also see many who end up stuck on this journey: either stuck in the setup/installation phase, or just not knowing what to do once they get into Kali. This isn’t going to be a tutorial about how to use the tools within Kali (though I hope to get to some of them eventually), but it will be a tour of the operating system’s basic options and functionality, and hopefully will help those new to the distribution get more oriented.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
LG Stylo 6 review
LG Stylo 6 review: Stuttering and lag all but ruin LG's cheap Galaxy Note alternative