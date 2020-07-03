Slackel 7.3 Mate beta1
Slackel 7.3 Mate beta1 has been released. Slackel is based on Slackware and Salix.
Includes the Linux kernel 5.4.50, Mate-1.22.1 and latest updates from Slackware's 'Current' tree.
Added support to do a real installation to an external usb stick or usb ssd or usb hard disk.
