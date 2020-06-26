today's howtos
-
Video Conferencing Server: How to install and configure Jitsi[-Meet] on Ubuntu
Jitsi[-Meet] is a free open-source multi-platform voice, videoconferencing, and instant messaging applications for the web platform, Windows, Linux, and macOS, etc. This application is similar to Cisco Meet, Google Meet, and Zoom video conferencing. Also kindly take look at the Top 30 Sysadmin Blogs & Websites for System Administrators in 2020 to get popular posts from top sysadmins.
-
ThinkPad BIOS update on a stick!
I currently maintain the OpenBSD changelog so I can talk shop, but working on mostly loaned equipment and not working in tech, I don't get enough practical experience. I have to keep notes about some odd things! But I was recently given a nice new laptop which should keep getting fresh updates for years to come. \o/ It has a brand new BIOS version, so let's slap that on here and write out how we did it.
-
Advanced Pacman Options: Learn The Arch Package Manager
-
Petter Reinholdtsen: Working on updated Norwegian Bokmål edition of Debian Administrator's Handbook
Three years ago, the first Norwegian Bokmål edition of "The Debian Administrator's Handbook" was published. This was based on Debian Jessie. Now a new and updated version based on Buster is getting ready. Work on the updated Norwegian Bokmål edition has been going on for a few months now, and yesterday, we reached the first mile stone, with 100% of the texts being translated. A lot of proof reading remains, of course, but a major step towards a new edition has been taken.
-
How to Install Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 20.04
-
gentoo tinderbox
-
Fixing "HTTP Basic: Access Denied" and "Fatal Authentication Failure" Error With GitLab
-
How to Install Nginx Web Server on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Enable Authentication in MongoDB Instance
-
How To Make Widgets In Qtile Clickable Events
-
Debian S390X Emulation
-
How to Make a Transparent Background in GIMP
Learn how to remove the background of an image and make it transparent using the free and open source Image editor GIMP.
Purism Announces Librem 14 Security Focused Linux Laptop to "protect your digital life".
Purism Launches Librem 14 Security-Focused Linux Laptop with a hardware kill switch for webcam, microphone, and WiFi.
Slackel 7.3 Mate beta1
Slackel 7.3 Mate beta1 has been released. Slackel is based on Slackware and Salix. Includes the Linux kernel 5.4.50, Mate-1.22.1 and latest updates from Slackware's 'Current' tree. Added support to do a real installation to an external usb stick or usb ssd or usb hard disk.
