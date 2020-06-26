Language Selection

dns-tor-proxy 0.2.0 aka DoH release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of July 2020 09:25:56 AM
Software
Security

I just now released 0.2.0 of the dns-tor-proxy tool. The main feature of this release is DNS over HTTPS support. At first I started writing it from scratch, and then decided to use modified code from the amazing dns-over-https project instead.

