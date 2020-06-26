Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of July 2020 09:29:18 AM

I began work on GNOME Gingerblue on July 4th, 2018, two years ago and I am going to spend the next four years to complete it for GNOME 4.

GNOME Gingerblue will be a Free Software program for musicians who would compose, record and share original music to the Internet from the GNOME Desktop.

The project isn’t yet ready for distribution with GNOME 3 and the GUI and features such as sound recording must be implemented.

