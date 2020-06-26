Language Selection

New Edition of Linux Magazine (With Paywall)

Sunday 5th of July 2020 09:53:26 AM
GNU
Linux
Initial work on GNOME Gingerblue

I began work on GNOME Gingerblue on July 4th, 2018, two years ago and I am going to spend the next four years to complete it for GNOME 4. GNOME Gingerblue will be a Free Software program for musicians who would compose, record and share original music to the Internet from the GNOME Desktop. The project isn’t yet ready for distribution with GNOME 3 and the GUI and features such as sound recording must be implemented. Read more Also: The First Milestone by Mariana Pícolo

dns-tor-proxy 0.2.0 aka DoH release

I just now released 0.2.0 of the dns-tor-proxy tool. The main feature of this release is DNS over HTTPS support. At first I started writing it from scratch, and then decided to use modified code from the amazing dns-over-https project instead. Read more

