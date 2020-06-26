New Edition of Linux Magazine (With Paywall)
Adapt the PDFtk PDF tool's call syntax with Go
Testing Waterfox, a Firefox alternative
The sys admin's daily grind: rss2email
The Basics of Version Control
Converting text to speech in LibreOffice and OpenOffice
Copy Details
Aging Computer Infrastructure
Convert multimedia files with MystiQ
Webcam streaming with Guvcview and QtCAM
This month in Linux Voice.
Build your own kitchen timer with a dual alarm
Build a VPN tunnel with WireGuard
Using Gimp to create a simple media player skin
In the news: Linux Mint Drops Snap; Lenovo Upping Their Linux Support; LPI Launches FOSSlife Website; Linux Apps on Windows; and Tuxedo Computers Joins the Ryzen Bandwagon.
Creating apps with PHP blocks
Client-free remote desktop
On the DVD
A peek at recent events within some leading Linux distros
Detecting collisions in LÖVE games
Smooth out your words with Imaginary Teleprompter
Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
Record screencasts with VokoscreenNG
Zack's Kernel News
Testing the Adafruit PyPortal touchscreen
Initial work on GNOME Gingerblue
I began work on GNOME Gingerblue on July 4th, 2018, two years ago and I am going to spend the next four years to complete it for GNOME 4. GNOME Gingerblue will be a Free Software program for musicians who would compose, record and share original music to the Internet from the GNOME Desktop. The project isn’t yet ready for distribution with GNOME 3 and the GUI and features such as sound recording must be implemented. Also: The First Milestone by Mariana Pícolo
dns-tor-proxy 0.2.0 aka DoH release
I just now released 0.2.0 of the dns-tor-proxy tool. The main feature of this release is DNS over HTTPS support. At first I started writing it from scratch, and then decided to use modified code from the amazing dns-over-https project instead.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
