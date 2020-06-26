Kernel System Calls and Call to Remove Words
-
New readfile() System Call Under Review For Reading Small~Medium Files Faster
Besides readfile() being simpler, the other intended use-case is for helping in performance due to less system calls. Greg does note that utilizing readfile should help performance, especially due to "syscall overheads go up over time due to various CPU bugs being addressed." A.k.a. Spectre, Meltdown, etc.
The readfile system call review is in this kernel thread. Hopefully it will be reviewed punctually and well to possibly make it into the Linux 5.9 cycle next month.
-
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
The new inclusive terminology documentation applies to new code being contributed to the Linux kernel but ultimately in hopes of replacing existing code with words deemed not inclusive. The exception being granted though is where changing the terminology could potentially break the user-space ABI given the kernel's longstanding guarantees on not breaking that interface.
These new guidelines for Linux kernel developers call for initially avoiding words including "slave" and "blacklist" to instead use words like subordinate, replica, follower, performer, blocklist, or denylist.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 993 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Initial work on GNOME Gingerblue
I began work on GNOME Gingerblue on July 4th, 2018, two years ago and I am going to spend the next four years to complete it for GNOME 4. GNOME Gingerblue will be a Free Software program for musicians who would compose, record and share original music to the Internet from the GNOME Desktop. The project isn’t yet ready for distribution with GNOME 3 and the GUI and features such as sound recording must be implemented. Also: The First Milestone by Mariana Pícolo
dns-tor-proxy 0.2.0 aka DoH release
I just now released 0.2.0 of the dns-tor-proxy tool. The main feature of this release is DNS over HTTPS support. At first I started writing it from scratch, and then decided to use modified code from the amazing dns-over-https project instead.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 hours 18 min ago
16 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 56 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago