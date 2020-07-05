Language Selection

How to Enable Snap Packages in Linux Mint 20

Submitted by arindam1989 on Sunday 5th of July 2020 12:26:54 PM
Linux

In the weekly update blog a while back, the Linux Mint team announced that it will be disabling the snap daemon aka 'snapd' which is the core of snap apps in its latest Linux Mint 20. This is how you can still enable it.
