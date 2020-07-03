Today in Techrights
- Linux Foundation Still Owned and Controlled Largely — and More Over Time — by Surveillance Companies (Openwashing Services for Bad Practices and Bad Actors)
- Sharing is Caring, as Those Who Share Usually Care
- Systems Can Crash and People Can Die by Changing Language (Even in Parameter and Function Space) to Appease Activists
- António Campinos Should Speak to Peasants, Not Litigation Lawyers
- Christine Lambrecht (German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection) Ignores the Fact That Even Patent Experts Reject the Unitary Patent (UPC)
- [Humour] The Linux Foundation is Not Even Using Linux
- Microsoft Loves Power
- Indoors Society, Shut the Windows
- Allegation That Microsoft Adopted the Mentality of Suicide Bombers Against Linux, Leaks Reveal
- [Humour] A Union in Whose Interests?
- FFPE EPO Has Rendered Itself Obsolete by Liaising With Benoît Battistelli
- Links 4/7/2020: LibreOffice 7.0 ‘Personal Edition’, Atari VCS Coming Soon
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 04, 2020
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1015 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Graphics and File Systems
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
How to Enable Snap Packages in Linux Mint 20
In the weekly update blog a while back, the Linux Mint team announced that it will be disabling the snap daemon aka 'snapd' which is the core of snap apps in its latest Linux Mint 20. This is how you can still enable it.
Recent comments
10 hours 39 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 54 min ago
1 day 24 min ago