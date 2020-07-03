Android Leftovers
-
OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,999
-
Asus rolls out third Android 10 beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1
-
Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 8 gets a tentative ETA
-
Google bans 25 more Android apps - and users urged to delete them straight away
-
The best 5 VPN apps for Android phones and tablets 2020
-
14 new Android games from the week of June 29, 2020
-
Chrome for Android goes 64-bit to improve performance
-
This Fix Could Actually Get Android Auto Up and Running on Samsung Galaxy S20
-
This week in Android: OnePlus Nord, Pixel 4 giveaway
-
How to use Android's AirDrop-like Nearby Share feature
-
Apple Car Keys: What is it and is there an Android alternative?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 155 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Graphics and File Systems
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
How to Enable Snap Packages in Linux Mint 20
In the weekly update blog a while back, the Linux Mint team announced that it will be disabling the snap daemon aka 'snapd' which is the core of snap apps in its latest Linux Mint 20. This is how you can still enable it.
Recent comments
10 hours 39 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 54 min ago
1 day 24 min ago