Linux 5.8-rc4

Well, if rc3 was larger than usual, rc4 now makes up for that by being smaller than usual. It's been quite a calm week. Is that just the normal fluctuation? Probably. The timing of the individual pull requests end up just varying, so some rc's end up large and some end up smaller, and maybe rc4 is small exactly _because_ rc3 was larger.. It might also be due to the July 4th preparations in the US, where presumably a number of US developers might have made this a three-day weekend. For example, for me, usually Friday and Saturday are my busiest days during the release windows, because that's when a lot of developers send in their end-of-the-week work pull request. But just looking at my pull requests, this week there were (a) fewer of them and (b) they were skewed to Thursday/Friday instead. So who knows. The end result is that it's been fairly calm, and there's certainly been discussion of upcoming fixes, but I still have the feeling that 5.8 is looking fairly normal and things are developing smoothly despite the size of this release. The shortlog is appended, but it's all really pretty small and nothing odd stands out. From a stats standpoint, the drm fixes are about a quarter of the diff (and i915 stands out there), but even that is mainly because the sources for the i915 context state clearing shaders had been missed. In fact, if you consider those shader sources to be documentation fro what the blobs in the i915 state clearing were about, then almost half the diff in rc4 ends up being basically documentation, scripts, and self-tests. The rest is small fixes all over: mainly architecture code, drivers, and filesystems. Scan the shortlog below if you care deeply about the details, but honestly, I'd rather you all just build the result, and report back if you find any issues.. Thanks, Linus

Review: Linux Mint 20

Linux Mint is a desktop distribution which is available in two branches, one based on Debian and the other which uses Ubuntu as its base. The project recently published Linux Mint 20 which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 and promises five years of security updates. The distribution is available in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. These editions are available for 64-bit (x86_64) computers exclusively and the download for each edition is approximately 2GB in size. There are a few key new features in Linux Mint 20. One is Warpinator, a simple desktop tool which makes it easy to share files in a peer-to-peer fashion with other computers running Mint on the same local network. Warpinator replaces a past Mint utility called Giver and works much the same way, making sharing files across the network a point and click experience. This release also features the NVIDIA Prime applet that can be used to switch between using one video card and another. This is helpful when running laptops that have an Intel video card and another from NVIDIA. The Cinnamon desktop now allows each monitor attached to the computer to have different fractional scaling and this should improve the visual experience on HiDPI screens. Unlike its parent, Mint does not ship with support for Snap packages. In fact, Deb packages which would normally install Snap bundles (the way Ubuntu's Chromium package does) have been replaced with empty packages. Mint instead supplies Flatpak support for people wishing to run portable package formats. The project's release notes include a few warnings and workarounds. For instance, we are told that encrypted home directories are available, but may not unmount properly when logging out of the system due to a regression between the ecryptfs software and systemd. Guest sessions are available, though disabled by default, and can be activated through the Login Window settings module. We are also warned that Chromium web browser packages are not available in the default repositories, but can be found in an add-on repository if the browser is needed.

German Translation in the Brave Desktop Browser: A moan about localisation

In Linux, smaller distributions in particular have an issue with well done localisation, the bigger ones have this sorted as far as I can tell. It also seems to depend on the desktop environment but this alone is not an axcuse. For instance, the Cinnamon desktop in a standard Linux Mint Debian install is well translated and fully localised from the start. Trying the same in Artix though with their Cinnamon edition offering yields a half-baked, half-localised desktop where parts of the menu, the submenus and application entries themselves, and interestingly all Gnome and other applications that are not part of the Cinnamon desktop tools have fully translated menus and options but the Cinnamon desktop, including its control panel/ system settings and file manager are not. This can hardly be due to missing support because it works in LMDE, so the use of English is certainly not hard-coded. Perhaps it's missing a language pack somewhere, but the real reason is down to QA and probably, in the case of smaller projects like Artix, lack of manpower. And that's understandable. What I am trying to say here is that localisation in Linux is still an issue in 2020, but one would only notice if actually trying to use something other than American English, or any form of English. That reminds me, I've never tried the South African English locale. Brave is a browser I've been enjoying quite a bit lately as a well supported Chrome and Chromium alternative where you do actually get updates, in contrast to the Debian world where even using the latest stable release means outdated libraries are keeping us on Chromium 73. That or install the privacy invading Google-Chrome. Brave has got a few good features incl. effective built-in ad-blocking and stripping out a lot of Google's tracking and API's so that I'm now using it in all my installs.