The Monado open-source OpenXR runtime has seen a lot of features added this year and the most recent is support for OpenXR's XR_EXTX_overlay extension to allow for multi-application / overlay rendering. The XR_EXTX_overlay extension from LunarG, Epic Games, and Pluto VR is for allowing contents of separate OpenXR applications to be composited on top of the main OpenXR application. Some of the intended use-cases for this OpenXR overlay extension is for debug environments that may want to render metrics on top of the main window, showing a heads-up display (HUD), and exposing other panels on top of the main window/application being rendered. The extra applications are rendered in a separate process and then composited on top of the main application.

Several moons have bypassed us [1] in the time since the first post, and Things Have Happened! If you recall (and of course you did because you just re-read the article I so conveniently linked above), libxkbcommon supports an include directive for the rules files and it will load a rules file from $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/xkb/rules/ which is the framework for custom per-user keyboard layouts. Alas, those files are just sitting there, useful but undiscoverable. To give you a very approximate analogy, the KcCGST format I described last time are the ingredients to a meal (pasta, mince, tomato). The rules file is the machine-readable instruction set to assemble your meal but it relies a lot on wildcards. Feed it "spaghetti, variant bolognese" and the actual keymap ends up being the various components put together: "pasta(spaghetti)+sauce(tomato)+mince". But for this to work you need to know that spag bol is available in the first place, i.e you need the menu. This applies to keyboard layouts too - the keyboard configuration panel needs to present a list so the users can clickedy click-click on whatever layout they think is best for them.

Linux system administrators are people who are responsible for managing IT infrastructures that are powered by Linux. It is one of the most sought after positions by modern enterprises. Competetive sysadmins are always in high demand and will get rewarding workplace benefits. But, what does it take to become a successful sysadmin? If you’re a seasoned Linux user who wants to try his hand at system administration, this guide is for you. Today, we will discuss some of the key aspects of becoming a Linux admin. You will find out the things a competitive system admin needs to know from this guide.

Linux 5.8-rc4 Well, if rc3 was larger than usual, rc4 now makes up for that by being smaller than usual. It's been quite a calm week. Is that just the normal fluctuation? Probably. The timing of the individual pull requests end up just varying, so some rc's end up large and some end up smaller, and maybe rc4 is small exactly _because_ rc3 was larger.. It might also be due to the July 4th preparations in the US, where presumably a number of US developers might have made this a three-day weekend. For example, for me, usually Friday and Saturday are my busiest days during the release windows, because that's when a lot of developers send in their end-of-the-week work pull request. But just looking at my pull requests, this week there were (a) fewer of them and (b) they were skewed to Thursday/Friday instead. So who knows. The end result is that it's been fairly calm, and there's certainly been discussion of upcoming fixes, but I still have the feeling that 5.8 is looking fairly normal and things are developing smoothly despite the size of this release. The shortlog is appended, but it's all really pretty small and nothing odd stands out. From a stats standpoint, the drm fixes are about a quarter of the diff (and i915 stands out there), but even that is mainly because the sources for the i915 context state clearing shaders had been missed. In fact, if you consider those shader sources to be documentation fro what the blobs in the i915 state clearing were about, then almost half the diff in rc4 ends up being basically documentation, scripts, and self-tests. The rest is small fixes all over: mainly architecture code, drivers, and filesystems. Scan the shortlog below if you care deeply about the details, but honestly, I'd rather you all just build the result, and report back if you find any issues.. Thanks, Linus Also: Linux 5.8-rc4 Released Following A Calm Week Linus Torvalds Likes His New AMD Threadripper System