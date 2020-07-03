Top 3 Open-Source Cross-Distribution Package Management Systems for Linux
Package management or software installation on Linux systems can be very puzzling especially for newbies (new Linux users), as different Linux distributions use different traditional package management systems. The most confusing part of it all in most cases is package dependency resolution/management.
For example, Debian and its derivatives such as Ubuntu use .deb packages managed using the DPKG package management system and distributions in the RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) family use .rpm packages managed using the RPM package management system.
In the last few years, package management and distribution in the Linux ecosystem have never been the same after the rise of universal or cross-distribution package management tools. These tools allow developers to package their software or applications for multiple Linux distributions, from a single build, making it easy for users to install the same package on multiple supported distributions.
In this article, we will review the top 3 open-source universal or cross-distribution package management systems for Linux.
