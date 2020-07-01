Language Selection

Open Hardware and Arduino

Development
Hardware
  • Feather-Sized Evo M51 Board Combines Atmel SAMD51 MCU with Intel MAX 10 FPGA

    Arduino unveiled its first FPGA board around two years ago with MKR Vidor 4000 combining an Intel Cyclone FPGA with Microchip SAMD21 Cortex-M0+ MCU in a form factor similar to Arduino Zero.

    But in case you are looking for an even smaller Arduino compatible FPGA board, Alorium Technology’s Evo M51 might be exactly what you are after. The Adafruit Feather-sized board is equipped with an Atmel SAMD51 Arm Cortex-M4F microcontroller coupled with an Intel MAX 10 FPGA.

  • Arduino Security Primer

    In order to save memory and improve security, our development team has chosen to introduce a hardware secure element to offload part of the cryptography algorithms computational load, as well as to generate, store, and manage certificates. For this reason, on the Arduino MKR family, Arduino Nano 33 IoT and Arduino Uno WiFi Rev2, you will find the secure element ATECC508A or ATECC608A manufactured by Microchip.

  • This puck-slapping robot will beat you in table hockey

    Mechanical table hockey games, where players are moved back and forth and swing their sticks with a series of knobs, can be a lot of fun; however, could one be automated? As Andrew Khorkin’s robotic build demonstrates, the answer is a definite yes — using an Arduino Mega and a dozen stepper motors to score goals on a human opponent.

  • A History of my Mechanical Keyboards

    Years ago, at a white elephant Christmas party, I ended up with leopard print keyboard stickers. I bought a new keyboard to get the most out of these stickers, and used it for months as the stickers began to wear off. However, the space bar broke in less than a year. I had gone through many keyboards over the years, and all of them had been disappointing with their disposable build quality and lack of longevity. I decided to try a Das Keyboard Ultimate. It was my first foray into the world of mechanical keyboards, and would lead to many years of trying different key switches and purchasing custom key caps. This post is a brief history of the various mechanical keyboards I’ve bought, sold and given away over the years.

More Arduino

  • Old becomes new again with this glowing clock

    Whether for work or play, and now for various video/voice socials that have been set up, “chebe” spends most of the day at their desk — so much so that, in some instances they lose track of time. To address the issue, this maker dug out a vintage Arduino Duemilanove circa 2010 to create a unique new clock.

  • Modified printer simplifies home PCB fabrication

    In many locations you can get PCBs made fast, cheap, and of very good quality. In Brazil, where Vítor Barbosa lives, this isn’t the case, so he built a “haxmark460” PCB printer to help manufacture circuits at home.

    The build modifies a Lexmark E460dn laserjet printer to mark PCBs directly, using an aluminum carrier plate instead of its normal paper feed operation.

  • This robo-dog sprays poison ivy with weed killer

    Poisonous plants, like poison ivy, can really ruin your day. In an effort to combat this “green menace,” YouTuber Sciencish decided to create his own quadruped robot.

    The robotic dog is equipped with two servos per leg, for a total eight, which enable it to move its shoulders and elbows back and forth.

