COVID-19 has not stalled Linux development
Linus Torvalds and Dirk Hohndel have been telling anyone who will listen that while COVID-19 has slowed down many technologies, while speeding up other tech developments, it hasn't affected Linux development much at all.
Torvalds said that none of his co-developers have been hugely impacted either.
“I was worried for a while because one of our developers was offline for a month or two.... [But,] it turned out that it was just RSI [repetitive strain injury], and RSI is kind of an occupational hazard to deal with." He added.
"One of the things that is so interesting about the Linux community is how much it has always been email-based and remote, how rarely we get together in person.."
Torvalds took time out to praise his new AMD Threadripper 3970x-based processor-powered developer desktop.
Torvalds later added that, although he had been concerned about its fan noise it actually works well for him. Torvalds moved to this new homebrew computer because he needed the speed.
