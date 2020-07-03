Language Selection

Arcade shooter with a massive skill tree 'BYTEPATH' goes open source

A few years after release, adnzzzzZ has released the source code for their crazy skill-tree arcade shooter BYTEPATH.

"Expect BYTEPATH to be a mix of Bit Blaster XL and Path of Exile, created with the intention of expanding Bit Blaster XL's relaxing and addictive gameplay with Path of Exile's build depth, build diversity and RPG elements."

Now available under the MIT license, it's another good look into how indie games get made and a good starting point for those looking to see a properly finished game. Not only that, it can now live on with community fixes and continue working far into the future.

Charge Kid, a new open source platformer where each jump

  • Charge Kid, a new open source platformer where each jump is a puzzle

    Up for some more open source gaming fun? Charge Kid, released on June 30 is a platformer that makes you think about your jumps and turns every single one into a puzzle.

    Mechanically and artistically simple but what it does with it is pretty great. You have to be clever, making great use of the limit abilities it gives you to reach across each level to progress onto the next. Instead of needing super-precision with your platforming, you need to solve the jumping puzzle on how to reach each section. It's definitely challenging.

Proton GE compatibility layer has a big new release up

Proton GE, the community-built fork of the Proton compatibility layer for Linux has a big new release out. Need a quick reminder? Wine is a compatibility layer that can help to run Windows apps and games on Linux. Valve have their own version called Proton which is included with the Linux Steam Client in Steam Play, and Proton GE is a special version of it built by user "GloriousEggroll". Why use it? You might find certain games need adjustments not currently in the official Proton and Proton GE can make them run "out of the box". Proton-5.9-GE-3-ST is the brand new release aimed to now be the stable Proton GE release. It pulls in tons of fixes to help various Windows games run on Linux including GTA V, Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World: Evolution, Origin client fixes and much more. Read more

COVID-19 has not stalled Linux development

Linus Torvalds and Dirk Hohndel have been telling anyone who will listen that while COVID-19 has slowed down many technologies, while speeding up other tech developments, it hasn't affected Linux development much at all. Torvalds said that none of his co-developers have been hugely impacted either. “I was worried for a while because one of our developers was offline for a month or two.... [But,] it turned out that it was just RSI [repetitive strain injury], and RSI is kind of an occupational hazard to deal with." He added. "One of the things that is so interesting about the Linux community is how much it has always been email-based and remote, how rarely we get together in person.." Torvalds took time out to praise his new AMD Threadripper 3970x-based processor-powered developer desktop. Torvalds later added that, although he had been concerned about its fan noise it actually works well for him. Torvalds moved to this new homebrew computer because he needed the speed. Read more

