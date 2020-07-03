Arcade shooter with a massive skill tree 'BYTEPATH' goes open source
A few years after release, adnzzzzZ has released the source code for their crazy skill-tree arcade shooter BYTEPATH.
"Expect BYTEPATH to be a mix of Bit Blaster XL and Path of Exile, created with the intention of expanding Bit Blaster XL's relaxing and addictive gameplay with Path of Exile's build depth, build diversity and RPG elements."
Now available under the MIT license, it's another good look into how indie games get made and a good starting point for those looking to see a properly finished game. Not only that, it can now live on with community fixes and continue working far into the future.
