Understanding Copyleft
The concept of copyleft means making a software program or other work free to use and additionally requiring all modified and extended versions of that program to be free as well. It’s important to note that “free” in this sense refers to freedom – not cost – and you may hear the commonly used phrases “free as in speech” and “free as in beer” used to make this distinction.
According to the LINFO website, “the origin of the term copyleft is not certain. It may have first appeared in a message contained in Tiny BASIC, a free version of the Basic programming language that was written by Dr. Li Chen Wang in the late 1970s.”
As Joe Casad states in a Linux Magazine article, “The GNU General Public License was born of the simple idea that freedom matters. Yet this simple tool for protecting freedom has another important feature that makes it even more powerful, and that is the ability to build communities.” The amazing growth of projects and communities that make up the open source ecosystem stems in part from this ability to modify and extend tools to meet changing needs.
Android Leftovers
Proton GE compatibility layer has a big new release up
Proton GE, the community-built fork of the Proton compatibility layer for Linux has a big new release out. Need a quick reminder? Wine is a compatibility layer that can help to run Windows apps and games on Linux. Valve have their own version called Proton which is included with the Linux Steam Client in Steam Play, and Proton GE is a special version of it built by user "GloriousEggroll". Why use it? You might find certain games need adjustments not currently in the official Proton and Proton GE can make them run "out of the box". Proton-5.9-GE-3-ST is the brand new release aimed to now be the stable Proton GE release. It pulls in tons of fixes to help various Windows games run on Linux including GTA V, Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World: Evolution, Origin client fixes and much more.
COVID-19 has not stalled Linux development
Linus Torvalds and Dirk Hohndel have been telling anyone who will listen that while COVID-19 has slowed down many technologies, while speeding up other tech developments, it hasn't affected Linux development much at all. Torvalds said that none of his co-developers have been hugely impacted either. “I was worried for a while because one of our developers was offline for a month or two.... [But,] it turned out that it was just RSI [repetitive strain injury], and RSI is kind of an occupational hazard to deal with." He added. "One of the things that is so interesting about the Linux community is how much it has always been email-based and remote, how rarely we get together in person.." Torvalds took time out to praise his new AMD Threadripper 3970x-based processor-powered developer desktop. Torvalds later added that, although he had been concerned about its fan noise it actually works well for him. Torvalds moved to this new homebrew computer because he needed the speed.
