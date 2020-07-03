The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 is available for testing! LibreOffice 7.0 will be released as final at the beginning of August, 2020 ( Check the Release Plan for more information ) being LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 the forth pre-release since the development of version 7.0 started in the beginning of June, 2019. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 7.0 Beta2, 174 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 116 bugs have been fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in LibreOffice 7.0. LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 can be downloaded from here for Linux, MacOS and Windows. In case you find any problem in this pre-release, please report it in Bugzilla ( You just need a legit email account in order to create a new account ).

Avidemux, the free, open-source and multi-platform video editor used for cutting, filtering and encoding videos has a new major release, Avidemux 2.7.6, which comes about 10 months after the previous release, so you can imagine that it packs quite some changes. First, the big ones. Avidemux gained an AV1 decoder based on the libaom library, as well as VP9 encoder based on the libvpx library, and support for FFmpeg 4.2.3. Only for Linux, it now features a hardware accelerated deinterlacer and resizer based on the Video Acceleration API (VA-API). Also new in this release is the ability to detect cut points in HEVC video streams that could result in grave playback issues and warn the user about it, as well as the fact that the maximum supported video resolution was bumped to 4096×4096. Furthermore, a 2-pass mode and extended configuration options were added to the NVENC-based H.264 and HEVC encoders, HE-AAC and HE-AACv2 profiles were added to the FDK AAC encoder plugin, and support for OGG Vorbis and LPCM audio was added to the MP4 muxer. Avidemux now supports external audio tracks in DTS format and MPEG-TS files with duration in excess of 13:15:36, uses DTS core from DTS XLL audio in MPEG-TS files instead of rejecting the track, and correctly detects mono MP3 audio tracks in MP4 files. Also: LMMS 1.2.2 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 20.04

Games: Drox Operative 2, The Wizard: WizHarder Edition, Lutris, TF2 and More Starship action RPG 'Drox Operative 2' arrives on GOG The currently in development space action RPG Drox Operative 2 can now be picked up DRM-free on GOG. If you enjoy 2D space exploration, plenty of combat, dealing with warring races and a bunch of RPG-styled progression mechanics then Drox Operative 2 might be a good pick for you. Soldak Entertainment were kind enough to provide us with an Early Access key, so we will be taking a look when it gets a bit further along. So far though, it does seem like a promising step up from the original with graphical improvements, smoother combat and more enhancements that currently feels like a remaster of the first rather than a huge sequel.

Dungeon exploring puzzler 'The Wizard: WizHarder Edition' announced The Wizard: WizHarder Edition was announced recently, as an expanded and upgraded edition of the very popular free web game that's been going for 6 years now. Initially starting as a small experiment written in HTML5/JavaScript, it eventually grew into a full game with an extensive campaign, high-quality soundtrack, and delightful 16-bit visuals. To this day, Hypnotic Owl say it's gained "over half a million players" and considering the very warm reception to the web-game with players "demanding more", they've decided to remake it for desktop players with The Wizard: WizHarder Edition.

FOSS Linux game launcher 'Lutris' has a new bug-fix release out It's free, it's open source and it helps you manage your thousand+ game library, a fresh update of the game launcher Lutris has arrived. Not a game store but a launcher. Letting you add games from GOG, Humble, Steam and more along with compatibility layers like Wine/Proton and emulators too. It's an all-in-one solution for gaming on Linux. It's also seen plenty of recognition with even Epic Games granting them a small sum. Lutris can make managing things like Origin or Battle.Net on Linux with Wine a much smoother experience, thanks to people writing various scripts to automate everything they need to be setup nicely.

Valve silences the bots in Team Fortress 2, TF2 Classic Mod out now Valve silences the bots in Team Fortress 2, TF2 Classic Mod out now Team Fortress 2 continues to have a bot problem but Valve are actually fighting back and the latest update takes another blunt approach to dealing with them. After a few updates recently aimed at bots, Valve took away a few features from newer accounts like text chat, taking away name changing during games, new in-game options for players to actually turn off text and voice chat and so on. A few days ago another update released that removes all types of voice chat from accounts that cannot use text chat. It's a very blunt and harsh approach, that has also limited voice commands for newer accounts, presumably to also stop voice commands like calling for a medic from being spammed into games. The knock-on effect is that legitimate players won't be able to use any of these systems either, until they get a TF2 Premium account status by buying something so it's become a free to play game that heavily reduces what people can actually do until they pay something. It's a shame but hopefully Valve will come up with a better solution eventually.

Charge Kid, a new open source platformer where each jump is a puzzle Up for some more open source gaming fun? Charge Kid, released on June 30 is a platformer that makes you think about your jumps and turns every single one into a puzzle. Mechanically and artistically simple but what it does with it is pretty great. You have to be clever, making great use of the limit abilities it gives you to reach across each level to progress onto the next. Instead of needing super-precision with your platforming, you need to solve the jumping puzzle on how to reach each section. It's definitely challenging.