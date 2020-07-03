Cryptographic primitives, while extremely complex and difficult to implement, audit, and validate, are critical for security on the web. To ensure that NSS (Network Security Services, the cryptography library behind Firefox) abides by Mozilla’s principle of user security being fundamental, we’ve been working with Project Everest and the HACL* team to bring formally-verified cryptography into Firefox. In Firefox 57, we introduced formally-verified Curve25519, which is a mechanism used for key establishment in TLS and other protocols. In Firefox 60, we added ChaCha20 and Poly1305, providing high-assurance authenticated encryption. Firefox 69, 77, and 79 improve and expand these implementations, providing increased performance while retaining the assurance granted by formal verification.

Welcome back everyone - it’s been a year without written updates, but we’re getting this train back on track! Servo hasn’t been dormant in that time; the biggest news was the public release of Firefox Reality (built on Servo technology) in the Microsoft store. In the past week, we merged 44 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.22.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

Stable Clonezilla live 2.6.7-28 Released This release of Clonezilla live (2.6.7-28) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.

ENHANCEMENTS and CHANGES from 2.6.6-15 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jun/30).

Linux kernel was updated to 5.7.6-1.

ocs-iso, ocs-live-dev: sync syslinux-related files when copying syslinux exec files.

When creating recovery iso/zip file, if it's in Clonezilla live environment, we have those syslinux files. Use that first so the version mismatch can be avoided. Ref: https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/support-requests/127/

Move grub-header.cfg from bootx64.efi to grub.cfg so that it's more flexible.

To avoid conflict with the patch of grub in CentOS/Fedora, for GRUB EFI NB MAC/IP config style, the netboot file is now like grub.cfg-drbl-00:50:56:01:01:01 and grub.cfg-drbl-192.168.177.2 not grub.cfg-01-* anymore.

Add xen-tools

Partclone was updated to 0.3.14. The codes about xfs was updated to be 4.20.0.

Package exfat-fuse was removed since the kernel has module for that.

A better mechanism to deal with linuxefi/initrdefi or linux/initrd in the grub config was added.