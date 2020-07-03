Android Leftovers
-
8BitDo Unveils New xCloud Gaming Controller For Android
-
Dark mode arrives for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides for Android
-
Google Docs dark theme is officially out for Android
-
Google+ comes to an end as Google Currents for Android, iOS launches
-
July 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices
-
OnePlus 5 and 5T Users Face Bugs after Android 10 Update
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 Units Getting July Android Update
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 55 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Rustup 1.22.0, Servo and Performance Improvements via Formally-Verified Cryptography in Firefox
today's howtos
Stable Clonezilla live 2.6.7-28 Released
This release of Clonezilla live (2.6.7-28) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.
Pico-ITX board based on i.MX8M ships with Linux BSP
F&S has launched a $407 and up “armStone MX8M” Pico-ITX SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX8M with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC with GbE, WiFi/BT, 5x USB, MIPI-CSI, DVI, and a mini-PCIe slot. F&S Elektronik Systeme originally announced the NXP i.MX8M-based armStone MX8M Pico-ITX board in early 2018 with an intention to begin sampling in Q2 of that year. The i.MX8M-based SBC has finally arrived, selling for 360 Euros ($407) in a kit that includes cables, a Yocto/Buildroot BSP, and full access to documentation. The key new addition since the 2018 announcement is a mini-PCIe slot and SIM card slot. Instead of supplying 4x USB 2.0 host ports, you get 2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0, and the micro-USB OTG port has been updated from 2.0 to 3.0.
Recent comments
2 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago