today's howtos
-
Setting up NFS Server on Ubuntu Server
-
Ubuntu: How To Free Up Port 53, Used By systemd-resolved
-
How to enable logging for cron on Linux
-
How to Speed Up WordPress and Boost Performance on an Ubuntu 20.04 VPS
-
How to Install Kanboard on Debian 9
-
How to Install Vanilla Forums with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to install Python and start coding on Windows, Mac, or Linux
-
How to secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on OpenSUSE 15.1/15.2
-
Board statement on the LibreOffice 7.0 RC “Personal Edition” label
Thanks to the hard work put in by many individual and ecosystem contributors, working together as a team in different fields, such as development, QA, design, marketing, localisation, release engineering, infrastructure, just to mention some, in a few weeks’ time we will be welcoming our LibreOffice 7.0 milestone. At the same time, we are discussing our vision for the next five years, with a starting point being marketing and branding. See our marketing and board-discuss mailing lists. Due to draft and development work in the area of branding and product naming, some speculation, in particular related to the “Personal Edition” tag shown in a LibreOffice 7.0 RC (Release Candidate), has started on several communication channels. So let us, as The Document Foundation’s Board of Directors, please provide further clarifications: 1. None of the changes being evaluated will affect the license, the availability, the permitted uses and/or the functionality. LibreOffice will always be free software and nothing is changing for end users, developers and Community members. 2. Due to the short time frame we are working with, the tagline appeared on the RC and we apologise if this caused some of you to think we unilaterally implemented the change. Rest assured that the consultation with the Community is still ongoing.
Android Leftovers
Handwritten Notes App ‘Write’ Adds Split-Pane View, Improved SVG Support
Three years on and with a new release available for download I’m pleased to say that my conclusion still stands — heck, this freeware app is now even better at what it sets out to do. Which is what? Well, Write is Qt-based note-taking app for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and (new) iOS. It’s designed (ideally) for use with an active stylus. Using it on a non-touch device is possible, though with so many solid typing-based Linux note taking apps available, it’s not necessarily optimal. Where Write excels compared to more general purpose note-taking apps and annotation tools (like Xournalpp, a similar open source app I’ve written about before) is in its focus on catering to the scribbled word and nothing else. This app describes itself as “a word processor for handwriting” and the feature set it comes with is totally geared towards that aim, offering...
