Videos: Software Freedom, OpenSUSE 15.2, "Rolling Rhino" and Linux Headlines
FOSS: Software Freedom Isn't As Important As This...
openSUSE 15.2 overview | The makers' choice for sysadmins, developers and desktop users.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of openSUSE 15.2 and some of the applications pre-installed.
"Rolling Rhino" Turns Ubuntu Into A Rolling Release
You can now run Ubuntu as a "rolling release" by running "Rolling Rhino", a script that changes your apt sources to the devel series.
2020-07-06 | Linux Headlines
The Linux kernel considers adopting inclusive language, Google backs the open silicon community, Tauon Music Box version 6 is out, the Android development team is hosting an AMA, and the Python Software Foundation is launching a working group to help projects obtain funding.
