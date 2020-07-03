Today in Techrights
- Never Let IBM/Red Hat Lecture Us on Morality
- [Humour/Meme] Wear the Red Hat as the Open Org Becomes Openwash
- IBM is Imposing Non-Free, Privacy-Infringing Tools and Patent Tolls on Red Hat Staff
- They Tell the Free Software Community That It is Racist While Saying Nothing at All About Trump’s Racism (Because He Gives Them Government and Military Contracts)
- LibreOffice ‘Personal Edition’ Seems Like a Marketing and Communication Fluke
- It Almost Feels Like Microsoft Has Already ‘Bought’ Canonical
- Update to GNU Project Bleeding into Microsoft
- Microsoft is Going to Get Tired of Whining About “GAFA” and Accept That It’s Just as Bad If Not a Lot Worse at Privacy
- ZDNet’s ‘Linux’ Section: Linux is Full of Problems and It Loves/Embraces Software Patents
- Technological Progress? Only If We Assume The Wrong Things…
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 05, 2020
- Links 6/7/2020: LibreOffice 7.0 RC1, MX-19.2 KDE Beta 1, Linux 5.8 RC4
- Links 5/7/2020: Slackel 7.3 Mate Beta and GNOME Gingerblue

Trim Video Clips on Linux Fast with This New GTK App
I won’t pretend that it’s difficult to trim video on Linux because, honestly, it isn’t; a plethora of ace apps designed to make basic cuts and simple edits exist (with Qt-based VidCutter and the best known). But if you’re a GNOME user you might be on the hunt for something that feels and functions a bit more like the rest of your apps. If so, then there’s a new option worth looking in to. The succinctly titled ‘Video Trimmer’ is a new(ish) addition to the roster of video trimming apps for Linux and it’s incredibly simple to use.
ScreenKey Shows Keyboard Presses on Screen in Ubuntu
Mac and Windows screencasters have access to a wide array of apps designed specifically to display key presses on screen as they are typed with macOS tool Screenflick perhaps the best known. But for Ubuntu? You’ll want to try Screenkey. Screenkey is a free, open-source alternative to Screenflick designed for use on Linux desktops, like Ubuntu. When run the app shows each key press on screen as it’s pressed (and while you record, perhaps using the hidden GNOME Shell screen recorder). The majority of Ubuntu users won’t have much use for this tool. But for the 0.25% making video tutorials, explanatory gifs, or other how-to related content? For them Screenkey will be invaluable. Put simply: if you need to illustrate actions associated with a specific keyboard shortcut or command in a screenshot or video clip there is nothing easier to use than this. Screenkey features multi-monitor support, lets you customise font size, font style, and font colour, and offers a crop of advanced settings to control position, timing, opacity, specific character key presses, and more. You can also choose what shortcut activates the app, and decide whether multimedia keys (e.g., volume, pause, brightness, etc) are supported or not. ScreenKey Shows Keyboard Presses on Screen in Ubuntu Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 638
Mozilla: Accessibility, Net Neutrality, AMP and Rust
Videos: Software Freedom, OpenSUSE 15.2, "Rolling Rhino" and Linux Headlines
