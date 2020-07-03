Android Leftovers
-
The best 5 VPN apps for Android phones and tablets 2020
-
Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Threes!, Home Workouts Pro, more
-
How Do You Allocate The Resources For App Development In Android?
-
How Value Is Created Through The Android Platform?
-
How to use 2 ogwhatsapp accounts in an android phone?
-
How to report error on Google maps via Android: Step-by-step guide
-
Android processors and OS updates: How long are they supported?
-
OnePlus Nord release date may have leaked: Here's when budget Android device could launch
-
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 Beta update for Android: APK download link
-
Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, and tons of Android phones are on sale today
-
Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides now have a dark theme on Android
-
Google highlights another glaring Android issue as millions miss out on vital upgrade
-
Android Adware Tied to Undeletable Malware
-
July 2020 Android security patch here for Pixel phones
-
Will the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite receive Android 11? No, it seems
-
Xiaomi Mi A2 Pixel Experience custom ROM with Android 10 support released (Download link inside)
-
OpenSynergy Collaborates With Google and Qualcomm on Virtualizing Android Automotive OS
-
Trim Video Clips on Linux Fast with This New GTK App
I won’t pretend that it’s difficult to trim video on Linux because, honestly, it isn’t; a plethora of ace apps designed to make basic cuts and simple edits exist (with Qt-based VidCutter and the best known). But if you’re a GNOME user you might be on the hunt for something that feels and functions a bit more like the rest of your apps. If so, then there’s a new option worth looking in to. The succinctly titled ‘Video Trimmer’ is a new(ish) addition to the roster of video trimming apps for Linux and it’s incredibly simple to use.
ScreenKey Shows Keyboard Presses on Screen in Ubuntu
Mac and Windows screencasters have access to a wide array of apps designed specifically to display key presses on screen as they are typed with macOS tool Screenflick perhaps the best known. But for Ubuntu? You’ll want to try Screenkey. Screenkey is a free, open-source alternative to Screenflick designed for use on Linux desktops, like Ubuntu. When run the app shows each key press on screen as it’s pressed (and while you record, perhaps using the hidden GNOME Shell screen recorder). The majority of Ubuntu users won’t have much use for this tool. But for the 0.25% making video tutorials, explanatory gifs, or other how-to related content? For them Screenkey will be invaluable. Put simply: if you need to illustrate actions associated with a specific keyboard shortcut or command in a screenshot or video clip there is nothing easier to use than this. Screenkey features multi-monitor support, lets you customise font size, font style, and font colour, and offers a crop of advanced settings to control position, timing, opacity, specific character key presses, and more. You can also choose what shortcut activates the app, and decide whether multimedia keys (e.g., volume, pause, brightness, etc) are supported or not. ScreenKey Shows Keyboard Presses on Screen in Ubuntu Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 638
Mozilla: Accessibility, Net Neutrality, AMP and Rust
Videos: Software Freedom, OpenSUSE 15.2, "Rolling Rhino" and Linux Headlines
